What was the real source of Covid-19?

A World Health Organisation team this week downplayed the theory that Covid-19 originated in a Wuhan lab. But there is evidence that suggests it cannot be ruled out

Secrecy: Disinfectant is sprayed in Wuhan last March during the early days of the Covid outbreak. A laboratory in the city had been researching closely related viruses before the pandemic

Secrecy: Disinfectant is sprayed in Wuhan last March during the early days of the Covid outbreak. A laboratory in the city had been researching closely related viruses before the pandemic

Matt Ridley and Alina Chan

The world knows by now the story of the coronavirus: this disease that has ripped around the world, killing two million and counting, leaving a swathe of devastation in its wake. We are all but certain it came from China. Yet surprisingly, even now, nobody knows how the pandemic began.

We were told early on that it started in a Wuhan wet market, possibly via smuggled pangolins, which infected people. Those pangolins had probably caught Sars-CoV-2 from horseshoe bats, which are the animals that naturally carry Sars-like viruses. This was the story initially.

But what if the virus that causes Covid-19 jumped from animals into people in a different setting — inside a laboratory? Specifically one where bat viruses were being studied?

