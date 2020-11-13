‘What was said by Chief Justice can’t be unsaid’ – inside political parties’ meeting on Séamus Woulfe

One of the most prescient questions asked at the meeting of political leaders on the Justice Séamus Woulfe affair was asked by Independent TD Denis Naughten.

The leader of the Regional Group of Independents was not in the Sycamore Room in Government Buildings but rather he dialled in to the meeting from his home in Roscommon.

Naughten wanted to know how TDs or senators who either attended the controversial Oireachtas Golf Society dinner in Clifden, Co Galway, during the summer would be able to make an unbiased judgment on Justice Woulfe if the Dáil decided to have an impeachment vote.

Similarly, he wanted to know if TDs or senators who publicly condemned those who attended the event could legitimately make a unbiased ruling on the under-fire judge.

Surely, he said, Woulfe could take a High Court case challenging the participation of a significant cohort of elected representatives if they decided to try impeach him.

“Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin and many others expressed opinions about the event in Clifden and sought resignations and so forth. How can they be unbiased?” a source at the meeting said.

“If they do participate in it, Séamus Woulfe would have a very legitimate argument to go to the courts and say this is unfair,” the source added.

And the conundrum went further, what, Naughten asked, if the judge challenges the process to the Supreme Court? The same court has expressed a lack of confidence in him over his handling of the fallout from the golf outing fiasco.

There were no answers.

The meeting got off to a rocky start when the teleconference service went down and Government Buildings’ IT staff scrambled to find a solution. However, it eventually got up and running.

The main take-away from the leaders at the meeting is that there are no simple answers. The Taoiseach was asked for the legal advice he received from the Attorney General Paul Gallagher but he was reluctant to give it.

One source at the meeting said they were told the Attorney General said “what has been said cannot be unsaid” in reference to Chief Justice Frank Clarke publicly telling Woulfe he should resign.

However, it was agreed that the Oireachtas would seek their own legal advice on the options they have in this most unprecedented of situations.

Labour Party leader Alan Kelly was insistent that the Oireachtas should be given access to all documentation and correspondence relating to the Supreme Court’s internal review of Woulfe’s attendance at the dinner. To date, only three letters have been released and it is believed there are many more.

The Taoiseach committed to seeking advice on how they could go about securing the letters.

There was concern expressed among most leaders about whether Woulfe had committed what the Constitution calls a “stated misbehaviour” which would justify an impeachment process.

Aontú leader Peader Tóibín said it felt like the Oireachtas was “launching an impeachment in search of an allegation”.

The leader of the Rural Independents Mattie McGrath said impeachment was not justified and warned against establishing “some sort of tribunal” which could run for decades.

The emerging controversy surrounding Mr Woulfe’s appointment was also raised at the meeting. The Taoiseach did not want to get into but McGrath, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald and Alan Kelly wanted answers on why three sitting judges were overlooked ahead of the Fine Gael-supporting Attorney General.

Martin dodged the questions but Justice Minister Helen McEntee, who brought the appointment to Cabinet during the summer, may face questioning in the Dáil next week.

However, the main focus was how to overcome the constitutional conundrum which has been kicked across the river by the Supreme Court.

And as one attendee concluded: “It is complex and I don’t think anyone could come to an opinion on anything.”