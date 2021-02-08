| 2.2°C Dublin

What is the new social welfare payment for those who retire at the age of 65?

The Government has introduced a new social welfare payment for those who retire aged 65.

Charlie Weston Twitter Email

A new social welfare benefit will mean those who retire at 65 will qualify for a social welfare payment that they won’t have to sign on for.

We reveal what this means for those approaching retirement.

Q: What is this about a new pension?

