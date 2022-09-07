What is Ramsay Hunt syndrome? The illness that has forced pop star Justin Bieber to postpone his tour

With the news that Justin Bieber has decided to take another break from his Justice World Tour amid his ongoing recovery from Ramsay Hunt syndrome, what exactly is it?

The global superstar (28) was unable to complete the North America leg of the tour as a result of illness.

The Canadian singer said he has decided to make his health a “priority” after his recent concerts in Europe had “taken a real toll on me” and he needs more time to “rest and get better”.

Posting a message online, Bieber said he had given “everything I have” during a recent show in Brazil.

“After getting offstage the exhaustion overtook me and I realised I need to make my health the priority right now,” he said.

“So, I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being. I’m going to be ok, but I need time to rest and get better.”

In June, Bieber informed his fans of his diagnosis and said he had a “pretty serious” case of the condition.

What is it?

Ramsay Hunt syndrome (RHS) occurs when a shingles outbreak affects the facial nerve near one of your ears.

In addition to the painful shingles rash, the syndrome can cause facial paralysis and hearing loss in the affected ear.

RHS is due to viral reactivation and is one of 60 causes of facial palsy, or facial paralysis as it is known in the US.

What are the symptoms?

The first sign of RHS is often a small, painful rash around the ear, on the face, or on the mouth as well as weakness on the affected side of the face and loss of facial expression.

This can cause headaches, drowsiness, issues with balance, nerve pain and limb weakness.

What are the causes?

Ramsay Hunt syndrome is caused by the same virus that causes chickenpox.

It can come on as a result of an intercurrent illness or stress or if the immune system is rundown.