What is aphasia, the condition that forced Bruce Willis to retire?

One of Hollywood’s toughmen Bruce Willis has been forced to retire from acting due to a medical condition which affects cognitive ability.

Aphasia, the condition which the Willis’ family said has led to cognitive difficulties for the actor, affects up to a third of the 10,000 people in Ireland who suffer strokes each year.

Aphasia is a language disorder caused by damage in a specific area of the brain that controls language expression and comprehension, according to the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine.

It affects a person's ability to communicate effectively with others.

Read More

Roughly one in three people who suffer strokes suffer from aphasia in the aftermath, which hinders their ability to speak, write, read, spell, comprehend and communicate effectively.

Both men and women are affected equally, and most people with aphasia are middle-aged and older.

However stroke is not the only cause of aphasia, with brain tumours, blunt force head injuries, dementia and infections all contributing causes of the condition.

The condition can be diagnosed by MRI, CT or PET scans and is treated in a number of ways, depending on the patient’s age, health and many other factors, including the type of aphasia they have.

People with Global aphasia have trouble comprehending language or speaking, people with Broca aphasia often speak in short sentences and drop words like ‘and’ and ‘the’ from speech but can usually understand others. Those with Wernicke aphasia, often speak in long confusing sentences and often have difficulty understanding the speech of others.

The Irish Heart Foundation in 2019 launched a partnership with NUIG to raise awareness about the disorder as it said despite one in three stroke survivors acquiring the disorder, there is very little known about it in the general public. It said the condition can be a “highly distressing and hidden side effect” of a stroke.