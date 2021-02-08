What does South Africa’s halting of the AstraZeneca vaccine mean for us?

No sooner had the first 21,000 doses of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine arrived here that we learned South Africa had halted its use.

A new study suggests that it does not protect those who have contracted the South African strain of the virus from mild to moderate illness.

It is another unexpected twist in the tangled roll-out of vaccines which we will have to get used to.

So what does this development mean for us?

Cause for concern

The study, which gave rise to concern, is a small one involving 2,000 people carried out by South Africa’s University of Witwatersrand and Oxford University.

It has yet to be peer reviewed but its findings indicate that the vaccine has reduced efficacy against the South African form of the virus which is more infectious. They found it has limited efficacy against mild and moderate disease on vaccinated people who catch the virus. They have not been able to properly ascertain its impact on people developing severe illness and ending up in hospital.

The belief is that it does protect against severe disease because the neutralising antibody activity was equivalent to other Covid-19 vaccines that have shown a good impact. It was carried out predominantly on young healthy adults.

Vaccine roll-out

The first 21,000 doses of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine arrived here this weekend and they will be given to frontline healthcare workers who have not yet been vaccinated. The vaccine was originally earmarked for the over-70s but the decision was changed because there is not enough evidence yet how it works on older-age groups. This is expected at the end of next month following a more recent trial.

South African variant

There weren nine cases of the South African variant of the virus detected here last month. They were all affecting people who had travelled here from South Africa. The hope is that the spread of the virus was contained as they self isolated. The fear would be if this strain spread into the community and affected more people with no travel connection. There is then the potential for it to be passed on further and difficult to control. There is great concern with the UK today reporting it had identified 147 cases of the variant.

Travel restrictions

The news is another reason why travel restrictions aimed at reducing the chances of more infectious variants coming here via international travel.

Pre-departure tests are now mandatory with a penalty of up to €2,500 or six months in prison if there is no evidence of a negative or not detected result.

There is also a legal requirement to quarantine. Anyone coming from South Africa or Brazil must quarantine for 14 days regardless of a negative result. Taoiseach Micheál Martin said he would like to have hotel quarantining in place for people arriving from a country where the variants are circulating and for those who come here without a negative test by the middle of the month.

Work is underway to determine how this will sit with the Constitution and personal liberties.

Lifting lockdown

This kind of finding also impacts on decisions around easing lockdown.

The current restrictions allow for the optimum level of safeguards we can impose. The evidence is that most people are staying at home as much as possible and they are limiting their contacts. Once the country starts opening up and people are meeting more people, the chances of the virus spreading increases. If you throw in a more infectious variant, that pushes up the risk even more. The UK variant is already dominant but if the South African variant gains a foothold it, and the study findings are confirmed, could make those vaccinated with the Oxford AstraZeneca virus more vulnerable.

It’s another reason to proceed slowly with the easing of lockdown.

The other two vaccines in use here are the Pfizer BioNTech and the Moderna vaccines. Studies show they provide good protection against the UK variant. A study by the developers of the Pfizer vaccine found that it elicited good antibody responses to the UK and South African variants. The Moderna vaccine shows it is effective but at a reduced level against the South African strain. It is developing a booster shot.