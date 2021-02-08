| 1.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

What does South Africa’s halting of the AstraZeneca vaccine mean for us?

South Africa has halted the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Expand

Close

South Africa has halted the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

South Africa has halted the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

South Africa has halted the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Eilish O'Regan Twitter Email

No sooner had the first 21,000 doses of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine arrived here that we learned South Africa had halted its use.

A new study suggests that it does not protect those who have contracted the South African strain of the virus from mild to moderate illness.

It is another unexpected twist in the tangled roll-out of vaccines which we will have to get used to.

Most Watched

Privacy