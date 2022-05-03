| 10.6°C Dublin

What does a Sinn Fein First Minister ultimately mean for NI?

A range of people give their thoughts on this week’s election and what the future holds

Looking forward: Mary Lou McDonald and Michelle O&rsquo;Neill at the Sinn Fein manifesto launch at the MAC in Belfast last week Expand

Allison Morris

By the weekend we will know the result of the Assembly election —billed as one of the most historic and significant polls in decades.

Sinn Fein — if opinion polls are correct — are expected to win the most seats on Thursday , making Michelle O’Neill the first nationalist to hold the post of head of government since Northern Ireland was created just over a century ago.

