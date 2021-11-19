‘What can’t you understand about how antigen tests could have been used?’ – Pat Kenny clashes with top doctor

Newstalk presenter Pat Kenny engaged in a heated radio debate with one of the country’s leading GPs over the use of antigen tests in the country.

GP and Associate Professor of General Practice at UCD Dr Ray Walley highlighted the dangers of people using antigen tests instead of PCR tests, but Mr Kenny lamented the lack of usage in Ireland.

Dr Walley said presentations at GP clinics across the country are back at peak levels and the current high Covid-19 case numbers are being driven by individuals and families who are not isolating properly.

Dr Walley said antigen tests do a have role to play in controlled environments, but argued a problem exists when the general public use them instead of visiting a PCR test centre or a GP when they are feeling unwell.

“Up to 90pc of people [calling his clinic] have had Covid antigen tests done themselves whilst symptomatic and were then spending extra time explaining the importance of getting a PCR test. It is extending the consultation where you’re trying to fit in as many calls as you can in a day,” he said.

In response, Mr Kenny said he was amused by the idea of “blaming the antigen tests” and asked why if they have been used so extensively and successfully in other countries, such as Denmark and Germany, that they cannot work here?

“We have been talking on this programme for a year about how to use antigen tests, in what circumstances they’re appropriate and they have been rubbished as snake oil by Professor [Philip] Nolan, Tony Holohan turned his face against them utterly. Many in the GP area were not enthusiastic about them either and they have their place but there has been a lack of information from the medical establishment as to exactly what that place is. The public are depending on people like me to give them the information. That’s not acceptable,” he argued.

Dr Walley said the WHO advice has always been to “emphasis, isolate, test and contact” and this advice is based on the PCR system which he called “a lot more accurate test”.

“The difficulty is that these are complex messages and the public have not been able to take that in. When you’ve got a sick, stressed patient they will grab at anything to help themselves – that is 100pc understandable. Where the antigen test has a specific utility is where the State is about to bring it in, in high prevalence areas as they have in school settings,” he said.

Dr Walley added that even if a person returns a negative PCR test in symptomatic cases, they must still isolate for two days whether they are vaccinated or not.

However, Mr Kenny questioned why people who are asymptomatic cannot be trusted to use antigen tests responsibly.

“Riddle me this, you’ve got a number of people who are doubly vaccinated and are going to visit each other’s homes. The protocol that my friends operate is, before they go to visit that home, they’re feeling great they do an antigen test and the people who are receiving them into their homes, they’re feeling great and they do an antigen test.

“Why can’t that methodology simply not be used more widely. Is it that you don’t trust the public? You’re talking about they’re bypassing the GP and it sounds like you’re losing business,” he said.

“Well riddle me this Pat, why are people doing the wrong thing at the moment? They have been listening to your programme and other programmes in regard to this and basically they are unfortunately stressed, sick and they’ll grab at anything – including the antigen test – and in that period they are not isolating to the extent that they have with symptoms.

"Unfortunately, then they contact a GP and basically in that period they have potentially infected their loved ones,” Dr Walley responded.

Mr Kenny referred to antigen test usage abroad and asked Dr Walley, “what is it that you guys can’t understand about how this could have been used and wasn’t used?”

Dr Walley responded asking “what part do you not understand the fact that people are getting it wrong and basically they are effectively, symptomatically not using the test and when there is definite access to PCR testing and obviously the PCR testing is connected to contact tracing".

The Dublin-based GP, who is also Vice President of the Standing Committee of European Doctors, said a number of European countries which used widespread antigen testing are now facing into lockdowns.

“Many of those countries which have excellent healthcare systems that used antigen tests are now coming into lockdown. We have Holland which closed a major hospital three weeks ago because basically they ran out of ICU facilities – they have used antigen tests.

“You have France which has used antigen tests whereby they’re extending the use of digital certs for shops and other things,” he explained.

He argued Ireland must focus on introducing more mitigation measures such as reviewing why masks aren’t worn by children aged six years and older.

Mr Kenny argued that public health officials were too slow in advising the Irish public to wear masks early on and called into question the “infallibility” of some of the country’s leading doctors.

“Can I remind you Ray, that Tony Holohan didn’t believe that the public was responsible enough to wear masks properly at the beginning of this pandemic. It took months and months and months for him to change his mind. So, I don’t have a reverence for the infallibility of the medical establishment when I see that they can get it wrong and get it wrong badly,” he said.

Dr Walley said the nature of medicine and science means things change over time as a greater understanding of a particular issue is developed.

He admitted that early on in the pandemic he was sceptical about the use of masks and added that he now thinks the measure should be extended.

“There is not a irreverent review of anything. We are willing to review anything and call out where things may be wrong,” he argued.

“That’s the nature of medicine. I do not agree with you that we are stuck in some lie. Some other commentators can be stuck in a lie. The most important thing in regards to handling Covid is mitigation,” he added.