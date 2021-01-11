What are the latest rules on alcohol sales and what do they mean for customers?

There is a ban on the selling of alcohol at a reduced price for a limited period, or because it is being sold with another product or service

Plans for new regulations on the sale and advertising of alcohol as part of efforts to improve public health were signed into law in 2018. The roll-out continues this year with the latest measures relating to supermarket and off-licence loyalty schemes and sales promotions coming into force today.

So what is the Public Health Alcohol Act, how does it impact on customers and what other regulations remain to be implemented?

Q: What is the Public Health Alcohol Act 2018?

A: Recent governments have sought to introduce increased regulations for the sale of alcohol with former health ministers Leo Varadkar and Simon Harris both taking steps to progress such measures. The objectives of the Public Health Act 2018 are to reduce the consumption of alcohol; delay the initiation of drinking among children and young people; reduce the harm caused by misusing alcohol; and ensure its supply and price are regulated and controlled. The Act includes provisions for minimum unit pricing, separation of the products in shops, health labelling, restrictions on advertising and regulation of sports sponsorship.

Q: What measures are already in place?

A: From November 2019 alcohol advertising within 200 metres of a school or playground has been banned. It is also prohibited on public service vehicles, at bus stops and in public transport stations. Advertising in cinemas is restricted to over-18s films. In the build-up to Christmas 2020, customers in supermarkets will have noticed that barriers have been installed around parts of the shop where beer, wine and spirits are on display. This is another measure under the Act.

Q: What about today’s regulations?

A: New regulations prohibit loyalty card points from being awarded or used for the purchase of alcohol products. There is also a ban on the selling of alcohol at a reduced price for a limited period or because it is being sold with another product or service.

Q: What does this mean for shoppers?

A: The main supermarkets have all changed their loyalty schemes to ensure they comply with regulations. Under SuperValu’s Real Rewards scheme, loyalty points will not be earned on the purchase of alcohol products in stores or online. Alcohol products also do not qualify for redemption and/or minimum spend requirements of any SuperValu vouchers. Tesco has said that as of today it is no longer permissible to award clubcard points on the purchase of alcohol. Dunnes Stores operates a voucher scheme that sees €10 vouchers issued for every €50 spent. It now says the offer excludes alcohol items.

Q: What has the Government said about the new regulations?

A: Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has highlighted the measures relating to sales promotions and how he believes they will deter young drinkers.

He said: "A young person consuming the same volume of alcohol as an adult drinker is at risk of greater harm to his or her health with a particular risk to the developing adolescent brain.

"One of the primary objectives of our Public Health (Alcohol) Act is to delay the initiation of alcohol consumption by children and young people. These regulations will ensure that price promotions which result in the sale of alcohol products at pocket-money prices cannot continue.”

He added: "Alcohol is not like other grocery products because of its harmful health effects. These regulations mean that price promotions which apply to other groceries can no longer be used for alcohol products.”

Q: How will the rest of the roll-out of regulations proceed?

A: There will be a ban on alcohol advertising at sports events and events involving driving or motor racing from November this year. But it’s unclear when one of the main measures in the Act – minimum pricing for alcohol – will come into force. Alcohol Action Ireland has criticised the speed of the introduction of this measure. In recent days its head of communications Eunan McKinney said: “The fundamental action that is required next is the immediate implementation of minimum pricing of alcohol product” claiming this “has been interminably delayed by government inertia”.

An argument has been made that if the measure was brought in here before it is introduced in Northern Ireland, it would encourage cross-border trips to buy alcohol. Former health minister Mr Harris said last year that he had written to his Northern Ireland counterpart on the issue. He said he was ““willing to wait for simultaneous introduction” but wasn’t willing to “wait forever” to implement what he described as an “important public health measure”.

