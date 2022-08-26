| 14.9°C Dublin

What are NI’s excess non-Covid death figures telling us?

Fionola Meredith

Public has right to know why there’s a rise in unexplained mortality 


Several possible explanations have been put forward.

Health Minister Robin Swann

People are dying. So why aren’t we hearing more about it? During the pandemic, it was impossible to escape the daily death count, charting the number of people who had passed away within 28 days of a positive Covid test. It was relentless.

Now, once again, deaths are on the rise. Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) indicates that during the past 10 weeks the number of recorded deaths has been 12pc higher than would be expected, based on the average for previous years.

