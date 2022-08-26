What are NI’s excess non-Covid death figures telling us?

People are dying. So why aren’t we hearing more about it? During the pandemic, it was impossible to escape the daily death count, charting the number of people who had passed away within 28 days of a positive Covid test. It was relentless.

Now, once again, deaths are on the rise. Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) indicates that during the past 10 weeks the number of recorded deaths has been 12pc higher than would be expected, based on the average for previous years.

Just to be clear, these mysterious excess deaths are not caused by Covid, which currently accounts for about 4pc of deaths. So what’s going on then? We don’t know.

Right. So here we have a situation where people are dying in significant numbers, well above the average rate, for months on end. And nobody can explain why this is happening.

Where is the massive outcry from the public health establishment? Where are the widespread demands for urgent answers?

Nowhere. We’ve gone from maximum mortality panic to thumb-twiddling inertia in the space of a few short months.

Why? Do these lives not matter? Do you have to be a Covid victim to count?

A small number of scientists — notably Professor Carl Heneghan and Dr Tom Jefferson of the University of Oxford — have been calling for an investigation into the sustained rise in unexplained deaths.

Several possible explanations have been put forward.

Dr Jefferson said that “there appears to be an increase in cardiovascular events and diabetes, which fits in with a more sedentary lifestyle brought about by the pandemic restrictions.”

He added that “increased alcohol and food intake, not exercising enough, stress, not getting treatment can all lead to strokes and heart attacks. Then you ring the ambulance and it doesn’t come.”

But as both scientists admit, “without access to the raw data in the certificates, the medical records and in some cases, the coroners’ reports, we can’t provide an answer.”

Michael Simmons, a data analyst with the Spectator magazine, has pointed out that most of the excess deaths are happening in private homes, a pattern which is likely to be driven by people avoiding hospitals.

“Since the start of the year, there have been 6,000 fewer deaths than we’d expect in hospitals and care homes but over 17,000 more in people’s homes in England and Wales alone,” he wrote.

Things are bad in Scotland too. Mr Simmons reported that by the end of July, the rate of excess deaths among Scots was 28 per 100,000 people.

That’s 6pc higher than the south-west of England, which was the next worse affected area.

So how are excess deaths looking in Northern Ireland? Are we, by some miracle, escaping this alarming trend?

Last month, the DUP MLA Paul Frew wrote to Health Minister Robin Swann, noting the worrying rise in mortality in England and Wales, well above the five year average, according to ONS figures. Was an investigation warranted in NI?

Mr Swann replied that, according to figures supplied by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA), there was an increase of 4.5pc of deaths between March 4, 2022 and July 1, 2022, against the five-year average of deaths registered for the same period.

“This is a significantly smaller increase than reported in England and Wales,” wrote Mr Swann.

Good news. Or is it?

As local data analysts have pointed out, the ONS and NISRA calculate death averages in different ways.

In its method, the ONS effectively removed 2020 from the calculation, since the high number of deaths during that year of the pandemic would distort the overall five year average.

But in Northern Ireland, NISRA used a five year average from 2017 to 2021, which included 2020, the ‘abnormal’ pandemic year.

It’s obvious, then, that the two methods can’t match up.

If calculated according to the ONS method, the number of deaths registered in Northern Ireland has actually increased by 8.85pc, compared to the average.

That’s almost double Mr Swann’s figure of 4.5pc.

So what is the true picture? Where are we now? After all, these numbers refer to the time between March and July. We’re currently at the end of August.

If high numbers of Northern Irish people are unexpectedly dying, the public must be told who, when, where — and why.