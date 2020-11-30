What actually happened at Kilmichael and Narrow Water?

Kilmichael was an ambush of the hated Auxies, or Auxiliaries, an armed police reinforcement militia, carried out on a remote bend in West Cork exactly 100 years ago.

Kilmichael

It was the Old IRA’s greatest military success of the War of Independence, and coming just a week after the Bloody Sunday massacre at Croke Park and concerted killings of Crown intelligence agents across Dublin, it brought home to the British government that there was a war in Ireland that could never be won.

A patrol of 18 auxiliaries in two trucks ran into a trap on a ribbon of road between mountains and marshlands on the way from Dunmanway to the Auxie barracks in Macroom.

In the hills was a 36-man IRA flying column commanded by Commandant Tom Barry. As the lead lorry was cut off by a roadblock, the route of retreat was sealed off. The British were (allegedly) called on to surrender before a 30-minute firefight broke out. The Auxies were in a hopeless position and suffered a stream of fatalities.

It is then said there was a ‘fake surrender’, but only combatants of the Old IRA would survive to tell the tale. Lured from their positions to take their prisoners, the Auxiliaries suddenly opened up again, having brought their opponents where they wanted them.

Three IRA volunteers, Jim O’Sullivan, Michael McCarthy, and Pat Deasy, were killed – it so enraged the attackers that not a man was spared, although one wounded man swam and struggled through marsh and fen for hours, remorselessly pursued until finally trapped and shot dead, his body consigned to a bog burial. The corpses of his comrades at Kilmichael had long since been stripped of their weapons and ammunition, taken by the IRA, the lorries disabled and burned.

Narrow Water

The killing of 18 members of the Parachute Regiment on August 27, 1979 was similar to the Kilmichael ambush of nearly 60 years earlier, at least from a military point of view.

Members of the Provisional IRA were on elevated ground, hidden among thickets, overlooking a coastal road at Narrow Water Castle, where the Newry river meets Carlingford Lough.

They had control of separate command devices, with explosives rather than small arms their chosen weapon of destruction.

A patrol of the red-beret soldiers – hated since another Bloody Sunday, in Derry on January 30, 1972 – came west along the road from Warrenpoint, heading towards Newry. They were to pass an innocuous truck of hay bales stopped at the hillside edge. It was packed with explosives.

The detonation vapourised the first vehicle leaving it a charred wreck. Paras in the convoy, having come under attack from the hill, immediately took refuge behind the wall at Narrow Water Castle, preparing to return fire.

The Provos had anticipated this reaction, having packed a gatepost of the wall with more explosives. The second blast wreaked further carnage among the soldiers. The IRA team made good its escape.

Believing the operation had been carried out from the Republic across that ‘narrow water’, the soldiers opened fire on a man standing on the shoreline in Co Louth. Ironically he was an innocent tourist, visiting from England.

The Narrow Water killings, or ‘Warrenpoint massacre’, is inextricably linked with the murder of Lord Mountbatten on the very same day in Mullaghmore, Co Sligo, while aboard his fishing boat, the Shadow V. Five civilians, including children, died in that attack.

The Provos engaged in an orgy of self-congratulation. Graffiti appeared in West Belfast referring to Bloody Sunday in 1972: “13 gone and not forgotten. We got 18 and Lord Mountbatten.”

Online Editors