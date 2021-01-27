| 7.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘What about Zero Covid?’ the Taoiseach was asked. It may not be to everyone's taste but Diet Covid is the best we can hope for

As the lockdown was extended to March 5, Micheál Martin met the questions head-on...and gave reporters the long answer

Taoiseach Micheál Martin. Photo: Julien Behal Expand

Close

Taoiseach Micheál Martin. Photo: Julien Behal

Taoiseach Micheál Martin. Photo: Julien Behal

Taoiseach Micheál Martin. Photo: Julien Behal

Senan Molony

IS THERE any good news?

An intrepid reporter put the question to Micheál Martin in his deep communications bunker as the Russian guns (or at least South African, Brazilian and British variants) rumbled overhead.

The question was met head-on.

Most Watched

Privacy