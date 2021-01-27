‘What about Zero Covid?’ the Taoiseach was asked. It may not be to everyone's taste but Diet Covid is the best we can hope for

IS THERE any good news?

An intrepid reporter put the question to Micheál Martin in his deep communications bunker as the Russian guns (or at least South African, Brazilian and British variants) rumbled overhead.

The question was met head-on.

The Taoiseach, as is his habit, but cogently and indeed earnestly, touching on various salient points, gave us the long answer.

The short answer is no.

We’re “locked in” to this lockdown until at least March 5, he said. We have to double down on hunkering down.

Yes, but what’s the way out?

We’ll get back to you on that. But it’s not the New Zealand way, even though they are enjoying bars, restaurants, sports and crowded concerts.

The Kiwis have locked everyone else out, but as soon as they open up they’ll be re-infected, Leo confidently predicted.

What about Zero Covid some asked, as if it were a zesty and refreshing solution in a tin can, as some in the Opposition would portray.

The Taoiseach was not about to snap the ring-pull on that one, not when the Tánaiste spoke of new strains “popping up around the world” in addition to the variants we know about, some of which the vaccine may not work on.

Not that we’re getting much vaccine either.

It may not be to everyone’s taste, but Diet Covid is the best we can hope for. Our geography, it seems, is to blame.

So while there’ll be quarantine for international arrivals — and the prospect of having to go to Citywest is a deterrent in itself, Leo seemed to say — it is not possible to seal the border.

There are “political sensitivities around it,” said the Taoiseach, fresh from his latest tongue-lashing from lovable Arlene.

But officials are meeting and the issue of data-sharing is “on the agenda,” he added, trying not to let slip that it has been on the agenda for months.

We might tell them about people flying into Dublin who say they are going north, and they might tell us about people flying into Belfast who admit they’re travelling south.

Meanwhile we don’t have the power to fine Nordies who sneak down to the Republic to fly out of Dublin. Or even just to sample the air outside their claustrophobic six counties.

There are indeed many holes — but rest assured the Attorney General is looking into all of them.

It was at this point that the Taoiseach tried to seal off the North, in terms of further questioning, by pointing to “early talks on a two-island strategy” with Britain.

It was not a good place to be, either having to have a political cat-flap over the Border or rushing back into the arms of our former British masters while cutting off the Continent.

To some the idea of a two-islands strategy might sound like rejoining the Common-health. Over to you, Mr Hancock.

But for now only South Africa and South America have been cut off unceremoniously, their nationals having to quarantine.

So if you dare to leave the balmy summer being enjoyed in Rio de Janeiro (where it’s currently 33 degrees) for the undoubted attractions of Citywest in January, we are damn well going to make you pay for it. Same with the Dublin Airport hotels, when those are up and ready, hauled out of hibernation by Government decree.

Leo said it was unfair for some folks to be fined €100 for being a kilometre or two outside their Circle-K of just five — while others would receive the same for going on a ski holiday.

The fine would now be €500, just as soon as they get around to doing that by regulations or legislation.

And this allowed them to bandy around the new buzzword as to how they “operationalise” the new framework, because “patient-facing” is so last week, don’t you know. This shows that they are very much up to date and on top of it all.

And an old phrase, ’herd immunity,’ even though last year it would mean that we had failed. This time the arrival of the vaccine — when it has had immunity from Boris’s pinching fingers — will give it to us.

Eventually. We hope. Unless there are new variants that defeat it. The vaccine may not “necessarily work against other strains,” said Leo with further crushing candour. Oh, and “I really don’t think everyone can come home for (next) Christmas now.”

And pubs? Don’t get thirsty this year.

We’ll let you know know when there’s something to celebrate. In the meantime knuckle down. And don’t call us.