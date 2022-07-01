Wexford shop revealed as the selling location for €5.6m Lotto jackpot ticket

A local store in Enniscorthy town in Co Wexford has been revealed as the selling location for the latest Lotto jackpot winning ticket worth €5,612,385.

The Day Today store in Slaney Place, Enniscorthy sold the winning Normal Play Pick ticket on the day of the draw last Wednesday.

The store is owned and operated by two Tipperary friends, Frank Jordan and Kieran Walsh.

Mr Jordan said he was overjoyed to hear the news about one of their customers' life-changing win.

He added that the pandemic impacted their business and this is a welcome boost.

“People won’t believe this story but on the very day of the draw, our local National Lottery Rep visited the store and I jokingly told him to send a winning ticket my way,” he said.

“Low and behold, only a couple of hours later, one of our customers has had a truly life-changing win and honestly, we couldn’t be anymore thrilled for them.

“The shop has a very loyal base of local customers who have supported us since 2013. Being honest, the pandemic really hit our business hard, and it was tough at times to keep going.

He added: “All that hard work and the perseverance from everybody in the shop has really paid off today and this win is a nice reward for the winner and the community for all their support for the store throughout the years.”

The National Lottery has also confirmed that the winner of Wednesday’s Lotto jackpot worth over €5.6 million has made contact and arrangements are now being made for the prize to be paid.

The Wexford player is the sixth Lotto jackpot winner of 2022 following wins by players in Mayo, Meath, Dublin and Kilkenny. The Wexford winner is also the 21st National Lottery millionaire of 2022.