Wexford GAA referee 'shaken but recovering' following alleged assault

A referee who was allegedly assaulted at a football match in Co Wexford on Sunday afternoon, is said to be “shaken” but “recovering at home”.

The incident is alleged to have taken place at a junior championship match in Wexford town, between home team St Joseph’s and Our Lady’s Island.

Wexford GAA chairman Micheál Martin said the “positive news” is that the referee was not seriously injured but the way referees are treated is an issue.

“He is shaken, obviously, and is at home and is recovering at home,” he said.

“It is an issue, there's no shying away from it as an issue within our own county. I think it’s an issue across sport in Ireland. Certainly across the GAA, we've seen incidents in other counties as well.

“We have had a number of serious incidents, potentially less serious then what we're talking about today, and they have been dealt with very severely by our disciplinary committee but the fact that you have to deal with it in the first instance is very disappointing, and it's one that we're constantly reminding clubs of.”

Mr Martin said the number of referees in the county has dropped from 70 to 50 in recent years and it has implications in terms of games being cancelled, across adult and juvenile grades.

Speaking on RTÉ's News at One, he said there is a “lack of respect” towards authority across society and the GAA is no different.

“We have handed out some very significant suspensions, but I believe as a primary school principal, I remember attending a conference somewhere around 10 years ago where one of the topics was the lack of respect for decision makers and authority in general,” he added.

“That's 10 years ago, and I think there's been an erosion in the respect for authority and decision makers at all levels in society in the last 10 years and the GAA because we’re across every parish, and in our case the county, is a reflection of society.

“It has got to the stage where every decision is challenged, and you see I suppose it manifests itself on social media as well…I think we’ve reached a crisis point in this at the moment and it's something that all policymakers both from ourselves at county level, right through to national level in terms of the association, but also policymakers in sport are going to have to sit down again and look at how we're going to address this.”

Speaking on the same programme, Sports Minister Jack Chambers “absolutely condemned” the incident.

“There should be no threatening or abusive behaviour of any kind against match officials. As we know, match officials and referees are essential to the functioning of our game in all sports, and they need to be protected and respected. They need to be taken seriously by all authorities involved, so there's appropriate sanctions and follow through in terms of suspensions,” he said.

“I think we have to have respect for referees and match officials across all sports and any incident cannot be tolerated and that's why there is a combination of measures in terms of sanctions and a deterrence but also education across the sporting system and that requires everyone involved from a national level right through to grassroots to ensure that our referees are protected and respected.

“We've had a couple of incidents in the last number of weeks, which I think have shocked people and we have to ensure that it's dumped out of our games.”

Gardaí have launched an investigation and confirmed that officers “we were called to the GAA grounds in Whiterock Hill to investigate an alleged assault on the match referee.

“We carried out an initial investigation, having been informed of an incident involving a St Joseph's mentor.”

Garda investigations into the incident are continuing, their spokesman added.

A post on the St Joseph’s club’s Facebook page also addresses the alleged incident saying: “St Joseph’s GAA Club are investigating an incident at a Juniour (sic) Championship game at St Josephs grounds between St Joseph’s and Our Lady’s Island.

“We condemn any such behaviours towards any match official.

“First and foremost, our thoughts are with the referee and we wish him well. We would like to thank all medical personnel who gave assistance.

“The club will cooperate fully with any investigation into the matter by Wexford GAA and Wexford CCC.

“St Joseph’s will not be issuing any further statements at this time.”

A statement published on the Wexford County Board’s official website states: “Wexford GAA is aware of an incident involving match officials during a Junior football match today, Sunday. Wexford GAA are disappointed that such an incident arose and strongly condemns any threatening or abusive behaviour towards our match officials of any kind.

“We would like to wish the officials involved in this incident a speedy recovery.

“The CCC will commence a full investigation into the incident and Wexford GAA will support An Garda Síochána in their inquires also.”

Meanwhile, Mayo GAA are also investigating an incident that led to the abandonment of a minor football match in Josie Munnelly Park on Sunday evening.

Mayo GAA said it will be at a CCC meeting later this week.

Additional reporting by the Wexford People.