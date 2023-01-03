‘We’ve come a long way since I played’ – Ex-Ireland international and IRA victim on Leinster Celtic Symphony incident

Former Ulster and Ireland rugby player Nigel Carr, who had his promising career cut short due to an IRA bomb in 1987, believes the playing of a controversial republican song at Leinster Rugby’s ground is “unfortunate”, but it “should not set us back”.

The United Rugby Championship side apologised after the controversial ‘Celtic Symphony' song by The Wolfe Tones was played at the province’s Dublin stadium after their league win over Connacht on Sunday night.

The song, which features the lyrics 'Ooh Ah, Up the Ra!', came on over the Tannoy as the players did a lap of honour after their 41-12 win and was faded out after one verse and chorus.

Mr Carr said he doesn’t see the incident as something “which is worth carrying on”.

“I believe they made a mistake and I think they would accept that,” he said. “I wouldn’t wish to see any loyalist atrocities or activity glorified, nor would I wish to see that in any of the nationalist sides in any way.

“We’ve come a long way since back in the day when I was playing rugby.

"Rugby itself has moved on and a lot of people’s opinions on the island of Ireland in relation to politics have moved on a fair bit as well, and I would hope we keep moving in the right direction.”

Following the incident, a Leinster spokesperson said the song was played over the PA at the RDS Arena “that shouldn’t have been played”.

"Leinster Rugby has taken measures to ensure it doesn’t happen again and apologises sincerely for its use and for any offence caused,” the club added.

Mr Carr said: “the whole thing is unfortunate, as it would be for anything that might glorify terrorism or the atrocities that went on here”.

The player-turned-broadcaster continued: “Obviously, people have very different political persuasions. I think going about those aspirations in a way which doesn't kill or murder others is the way forward and the vast majority of the population would see it that way.”

Now aged 63, Mr Carr was ranked as the N.1 flanker in the world by a prominent rugby magazine in 1987, shortly before he was injured in an IRA car bomb attack.

The target of the 500lb bomb near Killean in Co Armagh, was Northern Ireland’s second most senior judge, Lord Justice Sir Maurice Gibson, who died in the blast along with his wife, Lady Cecily Gibson.

Mr Carr had been travelling in the opposite direction, going to Dublin from Belfast for international training with his teammates, David Irwin and Philip Rainey.

Whilst the latter two sustained minor injuries and went on to play for Ulster for many more years, Mr Carr’s professional rugby career was effectively ended.

He was capped 11 times for Ireland before the attack.

“There’s an awful lot worse that has gone on in the years since I was affected by it,” he noted.

“There’s still those people planning and organising activities which are significantly worse than that [playing Celtic Symphony].

“I think it’s unfortunate whenever people are doing things like this and they maybe don’t appreciate the impact it has on other lives much more than mine, because I came out of it with injuries that just stopped me from playing rugby again; others came out having lost loved ones and lost their own lives.

“It shouldn’t be a big blow and I don’t have a particularly strong opinion on it, but I hope the organisations involved would learn from it and those that could possibly fall into the same trap will learn from it as well, and we can all move forward together peacefully in the future.”

Last year, Mr Carr was awarded an MBE by the late Queen for his contribution to sport and community relations in Northern Ireland.

He has also been passionate about establishing a museum that encompasses all of Northern Ireland’s sporting greats in one place, and he became a prominent sports presenter for UTV in the years following the incident that halted his own playing days.

“I am a great advocate of sport, particularly in a Northern Ireland context, it has got great potential to bring people together,” said the Co Down man.

“One would hope it [the Leinster Rugby incident] is a blip and I would hope that various bodies - even those not related to sports - would learn from previous incidents.

“You would hope that Leinster Rugby try and do more in the future to make sure these types of things don't occur.

"There’s always going to be these sorts of things that pop up every now and again, that annoy one side or the other, perhaps a good proportion of both.

“I don’t think that really knocks us back in a huge way and you would hope it would be some time before we see anything like this again.”