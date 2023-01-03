| 9.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘We’ve come a long way since I played’ – Ex-Ireland international and IRA victim on Leinster Celtic Symphony incident

Former Ulster and Ireland rugby star Nigel Carr Expand
Lord Justice Sir Maurice Gibson and wife Lady Cecily Gibson Expand
Nigel Carr playing for Ireland Expand

Close

Former Ulster and Ireland rugby star Nigel Carr

Former Ulster and Ireland rugby star Nigel Carr

Lord Justice Sir Maurice Gibson and wife Lady Cecily Gibson

Lord Justice Sir Maurice Gibson and wife Lady Cecily Gibson

Nigel Carr playing for Ireland

Nigel Carr playing for Ireland

/

Former Ulster and Ireland rugby star Nigel Carr

Niamh Campbell

Former Ulster and Ireland rugby player Nigel Carr, who had his promising career cut short due to an IRA bomb in 1987, believes the playing of a controversial republican song at Leinster Rugby’s ground is “unfortunate”, but it “should not set us back”.

The United Rugby Championship side apologised after the controversial ‘Celtic Symphony' song by The Wolfe Tones was played at the province’s Dublin stadium after their league win over Connacht on Sunday night.

Most Watched

Privacy