‘We’ve been treated like royalty’ – arriving in Mexico for cancer care, Lynsey Bennett talks openly about her strong support network, Vicky Phelan and the power of prayer

BRAVE Longford woman Lynsey Bennett has safely arrived in Mexico and says she is “being treated like absolute royalty” as she gets set to begin pioneering treatment in a specialised hospital.

The 32-year-old and her pal Martin Guilfoyle flew into Mexico city after connecting flights from Dublin and had an overland 30-hour drive before settling into their hotel in the seaside city of Cancun.

She said that the Hope4Cancer centre is not too far of a walking distance from her hotel.

Ms Bennett also stressed that she was told by her driver that Cancun is very safe.

“Because they rely on their tourism so much to survive, it’s actually very, very safe in Cancun,” she said. “We have been treated like absolute royalty.”

Ms Bennett last week settled her High Court action over the alleged misinterpretation of her cervical smear slides.

The single mum says she has planned her own funeral, and has set up a trust fund for her two daughters Zoe (12) and Hailee (7).

Reverend Simon Scott has helped plan her funeral, in which she wants Dermot Kennedy’s version of the Van Morrison song Days Like This played at it.

“He sat there writing pages and pages of everything that I wanted said and done, and he had no problem,” she said.

Rev Scott promised he would do everything that he had to do if anything happened to Ms Bennett. “He supported my friends and sent them messages and phoned them and checked in with them, and honestly he is just a remarkable man.”

The dignified young woman manages to join her services every weekend despite all that is going on in her life.

“So we have online services, we all go onto zoom calls,” she said.

She believes in the power or prayer.

“The amount of people who have said that they are praying for me and I’m so grateful and I so appreciate that. It’s just an amazing thing that somebody is willing to take [time to do], no matter what their religion is or faith is, and the amount of people who will say ‘I’m not religious but I’m praying for you’, and I just think it gives people some hope and it’s so comforting people knowing that.”

Asked how she keeps such strong faith given the circumstances that have befallen her, she said: “I don’t really go into thoughts like that. I have never ever once turned around and said: ‘Why me?’ I’ve often said: ‘Sure why not me?’

“I think that sometimes things happen and you are maybe given it because you need to help other people. I think people learn from people’s pain and people’s misfortune, so that’s how I view it. I don’t go into the ‘why me’ and the negative thoughts. I try to stay away from that as much as I can.”

Ms Bennett has met other women affected by the cervical smear test scandal, including Vicky Phelan.

“I have actually met Vicky in person and we do send messages every so often and I have met loads of the other women,” she said.

“I have had huge support and phone calls and messages. I had gone to a few of the meetings, but I had spoken up because I had such a horrendous experience, so people had reached out to me and they have been so amazing.”

She is accompanied during her stay in Mexico by radio presenter Martin Guilfoyle.

“I have known Martin for the last couple of years. He ended up covering to support me for one of my appointments,” she said. “He had said when I told him I was sick again that if there was anything he could do, just ask.

“One of the days in November I was going to a new hospital to a new consultant and didn’t really want to go to the appointment alone, and he was upset listening to me explaining all that happened. I just mentioned it to him I was going to Mexico and that I could actually bring a companion. He said that he would never let me go to an appointment on my own again and said: ‘I’m going to ask work can I go’.”

Ms Bennett appeared on RTÉ’s First Dates show last year, and was paired with a local Longford guy Liam.

“We went for a walk in Longford park run. We also had a ‘cuppa’ in the Longford Arms,” she said.

“But it wasn’t romantic. It was such a lovely date and Liam had even messaged me after the court case when it was on the news and just saying all the best. I was so grateful that I got to have such a lovely experience on First Dates and we can truly remain friends because he isn’t too far down the road.”

But Lynsey said that online dating is something that’s last on her list.

“For me a relationship is just not possible with what my prognosis is and the fact you can’t meet anyone,” she said.

“But all my friends know that two years ago there was someone that came into my life that has always stayed around. That means an awful lot to me and even though we are not being romantic, he is a great support to have. His name is Ted and it would be hard to find someone who is as good a man as he is.”

