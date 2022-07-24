Wet conditions forecast today ahead of All-Ireland Football Final

Wet conditions are set to continue across the country today with widespread showers forecast.

Met Éireann said heavy downpours are expected with some occasional dry and bright spells, mainly in the east and southeast.

The forecaster predicts more settled conditions midweek as high pressure moves over the country.

There will be a good deal of dry weather with just occasional showers, daytime temperatures generally in the mid to high teens with winds easing.

Today will be breezy and blustery with scattered showers moving northeastwards across the country, merging into longer spells of rain at times.

The showers will be most frequent in the west and north this morning but will become widespread in the afternoon, with some heavy and possibly thundery downpours.

Some dry and bright spells too though, especially in the southeast with highest temperatures between 17C to 24C, warmest in the east, with moderate to fresh and gusty southwesterly winds, strong at times near the coast.

Monday will start off cloudy with scattered showers, becoming clearer through the afternoon and evening though, with some decent sunny spells developing.

Highest temperatures will range between 15C to 19C, staying coolest in the northwest. There will be light to moderate northwesterly winds, remaining fresh near coasts.

Tuesday will be generally cloudy with scattered showers, becoming drier in the evening though, with some late sunny spells developing.

Highest temperatures will range between 15C to 17C in light west to northwest breezes.

There will be a mix of cloud and sunny spells on Wednesday, mostly dry with isolated showers in the west and north. Highest temperatures will range between 16C to 19C in light variable breezes.

Thursday will see a mix of cloud and clear spells with just the odd shower. Highest temperatures will range between 17C to 21C in light southwesterly breezes.