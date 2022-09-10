Westmeath car fire that claimed lives of boy (3) and girl (6) being treated as suspicious

A car fire which killed two small children is being treated as suspicious by gardaí.

A three-year-old boy and his six-year-old sister died in the blaze, which officers believe may have been started deliberately. The tragedy happened near the town of Multyfarnham, Co Westmeath, at around 4pm yesterday.

The children’s mother was also severely injured during the fire. She was airlifted to a hospital in Dublin. Emergency services rushed to the scene but were too late to save the children. The body of the girl was discovered at the scene, and while the boy was brought to hospital he died from his injuries.

In a statement, gardaí confirmed they “attended at the scene of a car fire in the Multyfarnham area of Co Westmeath”.

“A female adult was taken from the scene by air ambulance to a Dublin hospital for treatment to serious injuries,” they said. “An infant boy was removed from the scene by ambulance to Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar. He has since been pronounced dead. The remains of a juvenile female were also discovered at the scene.”

A forensic examination of the vehicle is expected to continue today and the state pathologist will carry out postmortems on the children before gardaí formally decide on the direction of their investigations. Multyfarnam is a small town around 15 minutes from Mullingar.

Sinn Féin TD for Westmeath-Longford, Sorca Clarke, described the incident as “desperately sad”.

She said her “thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the family, friends and loved ones” of the deceased.

“Thoughts also with the emergency services and all who came to their aid,” Ms Clarke added.