West Cork village sets record for most people named Michael Collins in the one place

A small village in west Cork claimed its own place in the history books today after setting a new Guinness World Record for the most people named Michael Collins in the one place.

In a move that would have been sure to impress ‘The Big Fella’, the audacious attempt to gather together as many of his namesakes as possible has paid off dividends for O’Mahony’s pub.

As part of their summer festival and with various celebrations taking place today, locals in Cork’s Newcestown decided to mark the 100th anniversary of the death of the legendary icon in their own inimitable way.

Participants started gathering in O’Mahony’s pub from early on Sunday afternoon with a free pint for everyone who took part, provided they could show ID with their full name.

Co-organiser Kieran O’Mahony said they had “no idea” how many would show up for the event but in the end, they set a new record with 75 participants.

Those who took part ranged in age from 86 years old all the way down to a four-month-old baby named Michael Collins with the gathering deemed a new World Record by 6pm on Sunday evening.

Attendees included Cork TD Michael Collins (Ind) alongside his son Michael Jnr and the event was MC-ed by Cork Mayor and TD Danny Collins (Ind).

“We had a massive crow here, we couldn’t believe it. We had people here from all over the country,” said Kieran O’Mahony.

“People may have thought it seemed a bit gimmicky but it clearly captured the imagination of the public. We are hoping to get even more people next year, we are going to aim to get 100 here so it went even better than we expected.”