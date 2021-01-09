‘We’re taking the brunt for sins of others’ restaurateurs and vintner’s say reducing times for alcohol sales not the solution

Publicans previously reported that people congregated on streets while enjoying their takeaway pints. (stock image)

Restaurateur and vintner groups have said that stopping the sale of alcohol earlier in the day is “not the solution” in a bid to prevent congregations of people buying takeaway pints.

On Thursday, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said on Newstalk that the Government will consider banning the sale of alcohol after a certain time in the day in an attempt to reduce the numbers of people congregating after buying ‘takeaway pints’.

Mr Varadkar said that takeaway pints cannot be outright “banned”, which is why the Government is looking at plans to stop the sale of alcohol earlier in the day.

Adrian Cummins, CEO of the Restaurants Association of Ireland (RAI) said that if the sale of takeaway drinks for home consumption was brought forward earlier in the day, and apply to restaurants who are currently operating on a takeaway basis, it would have a “massive” impact on those businesses.

“It would have a huge effect on us. We would feel we’re taking the brunt of this for the sins of others.”

He said that there needs to be a distinction made between alcohol being purchased for consumption at home and in public.

“It’ll have an effect on our industry if your takeaway for home consumption is affected. We need to split this into home consumption and consumption on the streets,” Mr Cummins said.

He said that 15pc of restaurants have closed down since the beginning of the pandemic.

“Our industry is economically flattened at the moment,” Mr Cummins added.

“While we’re at Level 5 we need to have zero toleration of takeaway pints. As we move down the levels, we can revisit takeaway pints.”

Meanwhile, Padraig Cribben, Chief Executive of the Vintners Federation of Ireland (VFI), said that the true issue lies with minimum pricing.

“I think it’s important to say from the outset that we have communicated with all our members and we have asked them to comply with the request of the Taoiseach regarding takeaway pints.”

He said that it is a “very small percent of publicans which are selling takeaway pints”.

However, Mr Cribben said that stopping the sale of alcohol earlier in the day would just mean that people purchase their alcohol earlier.

“I have no problem with bringing forward 10 o’clock to 8 o’clock - so what? People will buy their alcohol earlier.”

He said that the true issue lies with minimum pricing, changes to which are covered until the Public Health (Alcohol) Act 2018.

From Monday, popular multibuy deals will not be allowed and a ban will come in place on alcohol sales with supermarket voucher deals.

Mr Cummins said that some alcohol sold before Christmas was “cheaper than water” even without bulk buying.

“You could buy product that was very cheap. If you add bulk buying on top of that it got cheaper again.

“The 2018 Public Health Alcohol Act is there its in place, that particular section just needs commencing and for commencing, all it needs is the signature of the Minister for Health,” he added.

Online Editors