We’re so used to sectarian hatred that we tolerate it… in no other part of UK would calls for murder be acceptable

Suzanne Breen

Perhaps we have become so accustomed to sectarian hatred at this time of the year that we tolerate it. Well, we shouldn’t.

KAT’ (Kill All Taigs), declared the placards on multiple Eleventh Night bonfires: a rallying cry to ethnically cleanse almost half the population here.

