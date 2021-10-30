‘We’re meant to hate each other but we had way too much fun' – Amy Huberman on working with acting legend Jane Fonda

Amy Huberman has described working alongside acting legend Jane Seymour as “amazing”.

Speaking on Angela Scanlon's Ask Me Anything on RTÉ, the Finding Joy star said Seymour has an “incredible energy”.

Huberman worked on Harry Wild, a new Acorn TV series over the summer months which will air next year. The lead character is played by actress Jane Seymour.

The eight-part series will revolve around a retired English literature professor, Harriet Wild, who finds herself moving in with her police detective son after getting mugged.

She said the iconic actress was “amazing” to work with, she said: “She’s the lead in the show and I’m only in bits of it playing her daughter-in-law and we’re meant to hate each other, but we had way too much fun in real life.”

“She’s got an incredible energy and she just really wanted to explore Ireland so she came down to Wexford with us a few times but you feel the panic when you’ve invited somebody down and they live in California,” she said.

She joked about bringing a Bond girl to the beach and eating Cornettos.

She said: “I brought her to the beach and she had a crutch because she had hurt her leg and I was so afraid that she was going to like break her leg again and there was just sideways rain.”

Huberman gave birth to her third child with rugby star Brian O’ Driscoll last December. Baby Ted joined siblings Sadie and Billy, who the couple welcomed in 2013 and 2014.

The 42-year-old described lockdown as “chaotic” but said there were good days and bad days.

“It was a long lockdown there were moments of it that were lovely and we had home time and I had our little baby kind of in the middle of all that so there were lovely parts of it but it was as terrifying and frustrating as everyone else's was.

“There were good days and bad days and lonely days,” she added.

The actress documented Brian’s several different hobbies during the pandemic on her Instagram page and joked that he became Bob the Builder.

“He went crazy with the baking we ate a lot of bread but again so much of his work was cancelled and he’s a doer, so he just did.

"I just stood around slagging him but he was good company through what was a crazy time,” she said.

Huberman said she really looked forward to getting back to work once restrictions eased, but joked that it took her a while to readjust to social interaction.

“I really missed going to work, when the first lockdown started I had just finished a really intensive amount of work so I was ready.

"Then when things kind of lifted a bit, and because I had the baby as well because normally, I would suffer with mum guilt but this time I was like’goodbye’!

“But it was really exciting, my first day on set. I did a couple of days on a drama this summer and it was so much fun, but I kind of realised how much I hadn’t been around anyone.

"I had a great day on set and I was chatting to everyone, and there was all the crew and I was in the car on the way home and I was like ‘that was so great’.

"And then I got home and I puked.

"I was like an over stimulated kid at a party like I had seen too much and I’d talked too much but I got better,” she said.

Angela Scanlon's Ask Me Anything is on RTÉ One tonight at 9:55pm.