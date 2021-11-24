The head of the HSE’s Covid-19 testing division has defended the country’s testing programme, saying it is carrying more tests than at any other time in the pandemic.

HSE Vaccination Lead Damien McCallion argued that “every step” has been taken by the health service to ramp up the testing system to meet the significant demands being placed on it.

He told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland programme that over 200,000 tests are currently being carried-out each week.

In recent weeks testing capacity has been scaled-up from 15,000 to 20,000 a day and the HSE is using “surge capacity” which includes private services and the defence forces to meet demand according to Mr McCallion.

Despite these efforts however, PCR testing centres are fully booked at numerous locations across the country today. Mr McCallion said the HSE is seeing levels “we thought we’d never hit”.

“It’s the swabbing is where the pressure is. Our laboratories are performing well, our contact tracing is under pressure but performing well – it’s the access point is where the challenge exists.

“The current wave is leading to a lot more pressure on the system. In the last six to seven weeks nearly one million people have had PCR tests. When you think of our population, those are huge numbers,” he explained.

Mr McCallion said recruitment is ongoing as capacity continues to grow but argued “there will always be constraints” when faced with the levels of demand that currently exist.

“At the moment we’re hitting levels that none of us ever thought we would hit. 100,000 was seen as the gold standard - we’re doing 200,000 a week.

“Clearly we have to prioritise testing. Our acute hospitals another 5,000 a day, we also have to prioritise those clinical referrals and close contacts but we’re still achieving 200,000 tests in the past week. I appreciate the frustration for some people who are waiting to get the test and we’re working to try and increase the capacity as far as we can but there are limitations ultimately that we will hit,” he said.

In relation to the call from teaching unions for contact tracing to resume in schools, Mr McCallion said no one test “is a silver bullet” and the antigen testing programme will add to measures which are already in place to protect school goers.

“Our own public health experts are saying that on balance a lot of the increase in the younger population of prevalence of Covid is coming from households and community transmission and that’s where a lot of the focus is.

“The antigen testing in schools was announced through Government and it has been developed in conjunction with the Department of Education and ourselves to implement that next week. So, no on test in any scenario here is a silver bullet. It’s a combination of measures and a wider public health measures - as tough as they are for us all at the moment - are equally important whether that’s in a school setting or indeed in any other setting,” he said.

Mr McCallion added that is important to reiterate the necessity for people to self-isolate while waiting to get a PCR test and for 48-hours after Covid-19 symptoms subside.