‘We’re enormously relieved’ – parents of boy who settled sleep disorder swine flu jab High Court action

Benjamin Blackwell (C), pictured outside court yesterday with his parents Natalie and James Blackwell.

The parents of a teenager who claims that he developed a sleep disorder after receiving the swine flu vaccine aged five say that they are “enormously relieved” after they settled a High Court action.

The settlement for Benjamin Blackwell (16) could now pave the way for the resolution of 80 cases over the Pandemrix vaccine, due before the court.

Benjamin claimed he contracted the sleep disorder narcolepsy and cataplexy, an associated muscle weakness, after he received the Pandemrix vaccine at national school when he was five years old.

His parents Natalie and James Blackwell say that a framework will now be put together for rapid settlements for the other cases.

“To put together a framework that allows for some kind of rapid, what we believe is, reasonable," said Mr Blackwell.

Speaking on RTE Radio One's Today with Claire Byrne, Mrs Blackwell said that as well as the settlement, there will be additional supports for her son.

“The supports that have been put in place for Ben and all the other people, who aren’t children any more really, young adults, to have those supports for the rest of their lives is huge.

“A medical card is a good one, disability allowance.”

"Frankly we're enormously relieved because we were facing the prospect of 16 weeks in the High Court," said Mr Blackwell.

"It's a reasonable settlement, we have not dealt with the quantum on Ben's own case yet."

As part of the agreement, the disability allowance will be means tested if Benjamin is able to get employment and has a salary. However, it will not take the settlement into account.

“As parents, we’re able to sit back and be reassured that he has that behind him now and that he is supported,” added Mrs Blackwell.

The settlement is without an admission of liability.

Mr and Mrs Blackwell told presenter Claire Byrne how Benjamin was a “very vivacious, normal boy”.

He received the swine flu jab aged five and had a “bit of dicey reaction” and “turned a bit green”.

“We are very much pro-vaccine, it was very important at the time. We understand the importance of vaccines so it was very important for us to give him that vaccine,” said Mrs Blackwell.

Mr Blackwell also spoke about when they first noticed changes in their son.

“He had a bit of a dicey reaction in there, he turned a bit green, had to stay with him for while in the school. After that, it became normal again for a couple of months.

“In April, we went on a holiday to Florida.

“The first thing we noticed is that he slept, whereas all of the kids on the plane were screaming as kids often do, making a lot of noise, including his sister. Ben just slept, slept, slept.

“We didn’t trigger that it was a sign by then, we didn’t know anything about narcolepsy.”

Mrs Blackwell said that later that summer, Benjamin said that he could hear a “squealing” in his head.

“We thought that it was the noise that was causing the sleepiness and we were more focused on the noise in his head, because it was constant, he said it was there all the time.”

He was diagnosed with narcolepsy type one within two years of receiving the vaccine.

He now has to take naps to get him through a day of school.

“He takes stimulants all day long to keep him awake, he has naps scheduled at school, they’ve been very good with a prayer room and there’s a mattress, he sleeps in school,” said Mr Blackwell.

“In school he has two naps. They’re not long naps, his magic number is 12 minutes, because if you go longer than a certain time you end up drowsy. That 12 minutes gives him an hour back,” added Mrs Blackwell.

“The naps alongside the medication are what keeps him perked up. It’s nearly a fine line to make sure that the naps are in between the peaks and troughs the medication to get the full benefits.”

The teenager takes a nap every day after school but it can be difficult for him to get through homework.

“He’d have a nap, he’d have a snack and he’d also take his evening dose of medication. By the time he’s ready to sit down and do his homework, theoretically is in good form.

“His energy is there for the school day. By the time he gets home, a lot of his energy is gone. To really push to get the homework done, sometimes it’s not possible,” said Mrs Blackwell.

