‘We’re dealing with crowds the size of an Ed Sheeran gig every day’ – Inside the chaos at Dublin Airport

Lightning speed return of travel volumes to pre-pandemic levels has caught the DAA on the hop

Passengers inside Dublin Airport. Photo: Collins Expand
Peak season is approaching for Dublin Airport: Photo: DAA Expand
A deserted Dublin Airport in 2021. Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand
A busy Dublin Airport recently amid lengthy security queues. Photo: Mark Condren Expand
Passengers previously queuing at Dublin Airport. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Expand
Sandwiches for €6.95 at Dublin Airport. Photo: Pól Ó Conghaile Expand
Passengers queuing at Dublin Airport. Photo: Collins Photos Expand

Pól Ó Conghaile

‘We do an Ed Sheeran concert every day,” said Kevin Cullinane.

The head of communications at DAA (the Dublin Airport Authority) is walking me through Dublin Airport and the efforts under way to flip the “ghost town” of 12 months ago into a hub handling up to 110,000 passengers a day this summer – a volume even Ed might struggle to entertain.

