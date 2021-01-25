‘We’re anxious to get back to it’ – testing of all close contacts could resume in a few days, says HSE chief

Paul Reid has said doctors are seeing "something different" in Covid patients due to the severity of the new strain.

HSE boss Paul Reid has said that all close contacts of confirmed cases may be tested as early as this week if the current trend of Covid cases continues to decline.

There were 1,378 cases confirmed yesterday, the second day in a row below 2,000, and Mr Reid said he is “very anxious” to resume the testing of all contacts of cases.

“We do want to get back to [testing the] wider community now, and thankfully we saw below 2,000 again yesterday. If we start to see that trend for a few days, we are very anxious to get back to the testing of close contacts,” Mr Reid said while speaking on Newstalk Radio.

Testing of all close contacts has been postponed since the latest surge of the virus in mid-December.

Mr Reid said consultants and doctors are seeing “something different” with the new strain of Covid-19.

“Something has definitely changed - there is a higher impact from it and a slightly higher mortality from it,” he said.

He added that while he acknowledges that government plans to quarantine arrivals without a negative test will help the nation’s fight against the spread of Covid-19, he is conscious that we are “always striving for the next silver bullet”.

“I’ve seen the focus shift from meat plants to direct provision to young people and now it’s on quarantining arrivals. I‘m conscious we may lose focus on what really works and that is our own individual and collective behaviour.

The hospital system is still facing a “significant challenge” as 1,930 Covid-19 patients are across the entire system, with 219 of those in ICU. There are 25 free ICU beds, Mr Reid confirmed.

He praised critical care teams across the country for how they have dealt with the surge in the number of very ill patients by adapting capacity and moving patients quickly, sometimes across the country.

“They have saved many lives,” Mr Reid said.

If the number of patients in ICUs rises above 345 to 350, Mr Reid said it “goes beyond the level of care our teams want to give”.

There are currently 326 people, Covid and non-Covid patients, in intensive care units across the country.

Mr Reid said it was impossible to “put a ring of steel or a coat of armour around our hospitals” and with community transmission so high, it was inevitable Covid would spread within hospitals.

This was in response to the fact that 30pc of people in hospital with Covid-19 contracted the disease in a hospital.

