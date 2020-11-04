| 2.2°C Dublin

We’re always another inquiry away from pension reforms

John Downing

Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation Heather Humphreys. Photo: Frank McGrath Expand

The old pattern of one, two, three, afflicts politicians faced with tough issues which require hard decisions. It goes like this: 1. Dither a long time; 2. Make a half-hearted commitment to do something; 3. Abandon that commitment when the row starts.

The issue of funding state pensions into the coming decades is a more perfect example of this syndrome than many other matters. We are always just one more commission, expert study, or other posh dithering device, away from facing up to the future of pensions in Ireland.

Social Protection Minister, Heather Humphreys, has just announced another commission to examine the issue. The Minister is a decent no-nonsense operator and she has chosen well in appointing Josephine Fehilly, former Revenue Commission boss and Policing Authority chairperson, to head the new commission.

