We’re always another inquiry away from pension reforms

The old pattern of one, two, three, afflicts politicians faced with tough issues which require hard decisions. It goes like this: 1. Dither a long time; 2. Make a half-hearted commitment to do something; 3. Abandon that commitment when the row starts.

The issue of funding state pensions into the coming decades is a more perfect example of this syndrome than many other matters. We are always just one more commission, expert study, or other posh dithering device, away from facing up to the future of pensions in Ireland.

Social Protection Minister, Heather Humphreys, has just announced another commission to examine the issue. The Minister is a decent no-nonsense operator and she has chosen well in appointing Josephine Fehilly, former Revenue Commission boss and Policing Authority chairperson, to head the new commission.

But given the history of this one, and the rocky times ahead, there’s more than a sporting chance this new process will become another alibi for not biting the pensions bullet any time soon.

Many of you will remember that pensions became the surprise general election campaign issue back in January/February. Problem was that the Fine Gael-Labour coalition had legislated back in 2011 for phased rises in the pension ages, going to 66 years in 2014, 67 in January 2021, and 68 in 2028.

That 2011 decision passed as a footnote at the time because the bigger changes were some time off and the previous Fianna Fáil-Green Party coalition had in principle agreed this move anyway. By the last general election three things pushed the pension age way up the political agenda.

First, the big change was immediacy with things happening at the end of this year. Second was the abolition of an interim payment for people retiring at 65, making them sign the dole which in theory meant they must be fit, available for, and seeking work. Third was a number of other small print problems like many people being forced to retire at 65, or simply being unable at that age to continue hard physical labour.

Soon the political bidding for this influential “grey vote” kicked off. Sinn Féin pledged pensions for all at 65 and hang the cost. Fianna Fáil said keep pension-age at 66, but do a full review, and the Green Party, who were fighting other battles, said something similar. Fine Gael were more prudent saying the pension age should rise as planned. but the anomalies must be fixed.

The row was one of the last to be fixed in the prolonged coalition talks. It came out largely as Fianna Fáil wanted no increase in age-qualification in January, and the commission unveiled yesterday.

Let’s acknowledge that there is a big problem here. As the Finance Department and the Fiscal Advisory Council have pointed out, Ireland’s pensions timebomb is ticking.

Right now Ireland’s timebomb is ticking slower than some EU neighbours, many of whom are raising pension age at a much slower rate than here. But there are five people at work to every pensioner in 2020 – and by 2050 that ratio will drop to two workers per pensioner.

Like global warming and environmental destruction, we risk leaving a big crisis to our less well-off children and grandchildren unless some unpopular decisions are taken.

