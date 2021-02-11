‘We’re all really sorry’ - Eir to hire more customer support staff as complaints continue

Eir is to continue recruiting support staff as its chief executive again apologised for poor customer service over the last year.

Speaking today, Carolan Lennon also confirmed Eir’s 6pc pay rise over three years for members of its biggest union, the CWU.

And she said that there are no price rises planned for GoMo, the discount mobile operator that Eir owns.

Meanwhile, the telecoms firm says it will take “around three years” to enable most homes in cities and big towns to receive ‘fibre to the home’ broadband, which will replace existing phone lines over time.

On its levels of customers service, the company’s chairman, David McRedmond, said that the company had let some of its customers down.

“We have to admit an emotional deficit,” he said. “Eir wants to do the best for its customers, but we didn't adequately feel the impact of poor service on people's lives. We are all really sorry for this and every effort has been made to ensure that our customers have a much better experience in the future.”

Eir continues to receive substantial customer service complaints, despite an easing in overall numbers, according to figures from Ireland’s telecom regulator.

Comreg data shows a 37pc quarterly fall in complaints to Eir, although levels still remain higher than this time last year.

Ms Lennon said that Eir has recruited 235 customer support staff since last July and was trying to hire more. She said that the company was investing in new IT systems that would simply support processes for its customer care staff and speed up the service for customers.

“At the moment, our customer care staff have to see up to 13 different screens to deal with a customer problem,” said Ms Lennon. “The new IT stacks we’re investing in should simplify that hugely.”

Ms Lennon said that customer growth in GoMo, its budget operator that has accrued 250,000 customers, has slowed. But there is no plan for a price increase from its current €12.99 level, she said.





Online Editors