‘We’re a zoo that does some conservation work. In the future, I want us to be an animal conservation organisation that also runs a zoo’

SINCE Dublin Zoo first opened in 1831, 59 million people have walked through its gates. It has survived the Great Famine, the 1916 Rising, and two world wars.

This isn’t even the zoo’s first pandemic, having already weathered the Spanish Flu in 1918.

As Dublin Zoo celebrates its 190th anniversary this year, Catherine De Courcy (who has quite literally written the book on the subject, Dublin Zoo: An Illustrated History), shared the historic highlights of the world’s fourth oldest zoo, from elephant rides to chimpanzee tea parties.

In the early years, the zoo was run ‘on a wing and a prayer’, and could only afford to rent bigger animals like rhinos and elephants.

As zookeepers passed down their knowledge about exotic animals through generations, Ireland became famous for our “magnificent” lion cubs. Dublin Zoo was able to sell and trade lion cubs for other animals, and its animal population grew steadily throughout the early 1900s.

Catherine recalls that if you visited the zoo during the 1950s and 1960s, and if you “were lucky and smiled the right way”, you could expect a snake draped around your neck, an elephant ride, or to sit down for a tea party with a chimpanzee.

“They would put out plastic cups and a little table in the middle of the lawn,” she said. “And they had specially designed chairs that wouldn’t fall over. The chimps would throw things at each other, and they sometimes dressed them up in little dungarees.

"The kids would love watching this, it was an exciting thing.”

She recalls an elephant ride as being one of the highlights of her own younger days

“If it was your birthday or a special day you could sit up the front, and if it was a really special day you could sit up the front while you went back up the steps to the elephant house,” she said.

As attitudes to animal care and conservation, as well as health and safety concerns evolved, these more up-close-and-personal elements of a visit to Dublin Zoo were phased out.

“Everything has shifted now, and to a younger generation it must look bizarre. But we have fond memories,” she said.

We may not be able get quite so well acquainted with Dublin Zoo’s animal residents any more, but zoo director Dr Christoph Schwitzer puts great focus on visitors getting to know about wildlife and conservation.

“Dublin Zoo gets 1.25 million visitors per year, and we have our visitors captive for about 3 hours,” he said.

"During that time we can tell stories about our animals and bring conservation to life, and try to convince people to change their behaviours, towards some more wildlife-friendly actions.

“I really want to use our visitors as a joint force for conservation, almost like an army for conservation.”

While restrictions have curtailed physical celebrations for the 190th anniversary this year, work is under way to develop an ambitious 10-year strategic plan for Dublin Zoo, to be completed in time for bicentenary celebrations in 2031.

Looking forward to the next 190 years, Dr Schwitzer aspires to transforming Dublin Zoo into something even bigger.

“At the moment, we are a zoo that does some conservation work,” he said. “What I want us to become, which will be a bit of a paradigm shift, is a conservation organisation with global impact that also runs a zoo.”