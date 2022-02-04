Well-known football star accused of sexually assaulting woman on night out

A former football star has been charged with the sexual assault of a woman in Derry last weekend.

The well-known footballer is due to appear in court charged over the incident later this month.

It's understood the alleged incident involving a woman in her 20s occurred in a bar in Derry city last Saturday.

The accused has played for a string of clubs across Ireland and Britain.

He was arrested last weekend.

The PSNI said in a statement: "Police have charged a 38-year-old male with sexual assault in the Derry / Londonderry area.

“He is due to appear before Londonderry Magistrates Court on February 23.

“As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service."