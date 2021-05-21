Welfare staff cannot insist on mandatory mask wearing in public offices

WORKERS in social protection offices cannot insist that members of the public wear masks, they warned today.

Delegates at the annual conference of the Association of Higher Civil and Public Servants demanded mandatory mask wearing in Intreo offices, where opening hours were extended this week.

General secretary of the association, Ciaran Rohan, said it is extremely concerning and extraordinary that the centres are not included in public-facing workplaces where mask wearing is required.

He was speaking as members passed a motion calling on the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform to urgently address the issue by amending legislation.

“It is extremely concerning and somewhat extraordinary that Intreo centres are not included in the exiting legislation on mask wearing,” said Mr Rohan.

He said while people are able to carry out a lot of functions online, Intreo office hours are being restored to pre-pandemic times. Mr Rohan said many people still prefer to engage with a member of staff face to face.

“While the majority do abide by mask wearing, these offices’ exclusion from the legislation means that staff and the public they service are not protected by the law,” he said.

Speaking on the motion, Trevor Noonan of the union’s executive committee said the reopening of public offices without putting this in place represents a danger to staff and members of the public.

Des Henry of the department of social protection branch said by law a person must wear a face covering on public transport, and at banks, post offices, credit unions, shops, and even bookies,

He said free masks are available in all public offices.

Assistant general secretary, Billy Thompson, said it is a very unusual situation. “It’s one of those bizarre situations that defies logic,” he said. “It’s incredible that on the one hand, its mandatory to wear a face mask in a supermarket, a bank or a post office, yet in public offices, it’s optional.”

He said certain groups and individuals are confrontational if asked voluntarily to wear a mask. Mr Thompson said it was a live issue in Intreo offices with expanded opening hours since last Monday.

He said the official response from the department is that the issue has been raised and is being considered by senior officials.

The department said the practice in Intreo centres is that customers are advised to wear masks.

“This is displayed on posters at entrances,” it said in a statement. “Additionally, customers without masks are offered one at the entrance.”

It said the rate of compliance has been very good with few incidents of refusal. “In most cases refusal is based on medical groups which would be the same under regulations,” it said.

“The department is keeping the matter under review.”

It said the department takes the health and welfare of its staff and clients extremely seriously.

“Regulations mandating the wearing of face coverings were introduced initially for public transport and shops,” it said.

“Government buildings were not included in these regulations as it was considered that entrance by the public was controlled and social distancing was rigorously enforced.”

It said Perspex screens were installed in all open hatches and reception desks.

Meanwhile, speaking on a motion on pay awards for civil service grades, Nigel Hutson of the department of foreign affairs criticised recent increases for senior grades.

The motion said that pay awards to officers above the union members’ grades have “disturbed the pay differentials even further”.

“It’s not acceptable and it’s quite nauseating really to see some of the same senior colleagues who advocate pay restraint being awarded inflated pay rises at this time of national crisis,” he said.