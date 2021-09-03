Welcome to your new local news service – with updates from your county

Independent.ie is now bringing our readers the very best news from their local area as we begin an exciting new project.

Dedicated local news sections will deliver the stories that matter to our readers, beginning with seven counties.

In time, Independent.ie will bring you quality, reliable local news coverage from every county in the country.

Reaching into communities in the four corners of the country, our new local news service will initially provide an essential read for Cork, Dublin, Kerry, Louth, Sligo, Wexford and Wicklow.

Readers will be informed and entertained with journalism from local news teams at the Bray People, Drogheda Independent, Dundalk Argus, Corkman, Fingal Independent, Gorey Guardian, Enniscorthy Guardian, Kerryman, New Ross Standard, Sligo Champion, Wexford People and Wicklow People – each of which is part of the Mediahuis Ireland, the group that publishes Independent.ie.

Readers can choose their county and stay on top of the best local stories and breaking news and sport from their area.

They can subscribe to their county's newsletter for a convenient weekly round-up of the local people and events making the headlines.

In addition, Independent Premium+ subscribers now have easy access to the ePaper digital editions of eleven of the country's leading local newspapers.