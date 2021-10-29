Weekend weather: Wet conditions set to continue until Halloween

Wet conditions are set to continue today and into the Halloween weekend across the country.

Met Éireann meteorologist, Eimear Flood, said the Halloween weekend will be wet and blustery.

“Last night’s rain is lingering along the east coast but that will soon clear away this morning with lingering mist and fog patches elsewhere also soon to lift,” she said.

Ms Flood said it will brighten up today with sunny spells and scattered showers extending from the west.

Those showers will turn heavy this afternoon in the west and southwest, merging to a more prolonged spell of rain.

“There will be a decent amount of dry and bright weather today across north and east until that heavy rain in the west tracks northeastwards during the evening. Highest temperatures of 11C to 13C in light to moderate southerly winds.

“That spell of rain will affect the east and north early tonight but will become drier and clearer then overnight with scattered showers elsewhere. It will turn chilly tonight with temperatures down to 2C to 5C,” she said.

Ms Flood said Saturday looks to be the best day of the weekend. There will be sunny spells and scattered showers on Saturday, showers mainly over the western half of the country, with long dry periods further east.

It will turn cloudier in western counties during the evening with highest temperatures of 9C to 13C and light to moderate southwest breezes.

On Saturday night rain will turn heavy bringing a risk of localised flooding with lowest temperatures of 3C to 7C, coolest in the north. Fresh to strong southeast winds will develop overnight.

There will be showers and longer spells of rain on Sunday, some turning heavy. Sunny spells will break through at times too. Conditions will be quite breezy or windy in places, most likely along western coasts with strong westerly winds with highest temperatures of 9C to 12C.

“It will be quite cool over the weekend with highs of nine to 12 degrees generally. The rather showery and blustery conditions will continue over night through Sunday and into Monday.

“The early days of next week will be cooler and fresher with showers in western and northern counties with plenty of sunshine and long dry spells heading into mid-week,” Ms Flood added.