Olympic gold medallist Kellie Harrington has admitted that she is finding wedding planning “stressful”.

The boxing champion is engaged to her long-term partner Mandy Loughlin and the pair are due to tie the knot in three months' time.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the Dublin fighter shared an update with her followers, revealing that there’s a lot of work to be done before the big day and she doesn’t know where to “bloody start”.

Read More

“Wedding planning for a wedding that is 3 months away is definitely STRESSFUL,” she wrote.

“No venue, not a stitch of clothes. Not knowing who to invite or where to bloody start. When people said planning a wedding is stressful, I never believed it till now.”

“@mandypandie_pie working under pressure is what we’re used to I think???” she said.

The couple have been together for 13 years after meeting at a boxing club in Bray in 2009.

Expand Close Kellie Harrington / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Kellie Harrington

Speaking about her relationship with Harrington last year, Mandy said: “It’s so rare to find everything that Kellie has, together. I don’t know how she has the energy to spread herself around the way she does. And the things she does, she gives back so much to people,” Mandy told Ryan Tubridy on RTÉ Radio.

“She brings 110pc to whatever she does. She brings the craic, she brings passion and excitement. If you meet Kellie and you are talking to her, she just makes you want to be a better person,” Mandy said.

Harrington has previously spoken about how she was unsure if she liked Mandy initially due to her maybe being “cocky” and being from Foxrock, with Kellie being an inner-city girl.

Mandy added: “I suppose sometimes it can be very different, a southside girl and an inner-city girl might not just get on straight away, but opposites obviously attract, and it was the best thing ever.

“We met about 13 years ago boxing. She used to have to trek over from Bray to train and we met there and clicked, and the rest is history,” Mandy said.