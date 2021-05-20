Political parties have been urged to appoint a female TD or Senator to an Oireachtas Committee which currently has no women on it.

A seat has been left vacant on the Public Petitions Oireachtas Committee, previously occupied by former Fine Gael TD Eoghan Murphy.

Out of the six TDs and four Senators on the Committee, none are women.

It is normally up to political parties to nominate a TD or a Senator to a Committee.

Fianna Fáil Senator Eugene Murphy, who is a member of the Committee, has said that he will give up his own position on the Committee if his party was to put forward a female politician instead.

“I like the committee and wouldn’t like to go off it but if it comes to that, I am willing to make some arrangements to allow one of the females in the Fianna Fáil party come on to it,” he told the Irish Independent.

Senator Murphy said that gender balance for politicians cannot be talked about “seriously” if there are entire committees without any female members.

“I raised it at the last meeting of the Committee that we didn’t have one female member and that everybody needs to address this tissue.

“However way we do it, we need to ensure that we have at least one or two female members on the committee.

“We seriously can’t talk about gender balance if we have Committees within the Oireachtas that don’t have a woman on it,” he said.

The Committee examines petitions submitted by members of the public and meets once every two weeks.

If petitions are deemed to be in order, it may invite Departments, agencies and other entities to appear before the Committee.

Ministers can also be invited to attend meetings and answer questions, and members of the Committee may also invite the petitioner to speak on issues.