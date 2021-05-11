Web Summit founder Paddy Cosgrave interviewed by gardaí in relation to Leo Varadkar document leak probe

WEB Summit founder Paddy Cosgrave has been interviewed by gardaí in relation to the Leo Varadkar GP contract document leak investigation.

Mr Cosgrave met with gardaí investigating the Tánaiste’s leaking of a confidential Government document on Tuesday morning at the Web Summit offices on Dartry Road in south Dublin.

“I was more than happy to assist the gardaí in their ongoing criminal investigation,” Mr Cosgrave told Independent.ie

A garda spokeswoman said in response to queries: “I refer to your query and am to advise the matter remains under investigation. [The] Investigation file not yet completed.”

The entrepreneur originally introduced Chay Bowes, a healthcare entrepreneur and former member of the Army medical corps, to Michael Smith, the editor of Village magazine which first reported on the document leak last year.

There is no suggestion of any wrongdoing on Mr Cosgrave’s part.

The Tánaiste is under investigation over his leaking of a confidential copy of a document outlining the details of the Government’s proposed GP contract with the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) to his friend Dr Maitiú Ó Tuathail, in 2019.

Dr Ó Tuathail was the head of an IMO rival organisation, the National Association of General Practitioners, at the time.

The Village article was based on correspondence provided by Mr Bowes whom Dr Ó Tuathail had previously drafted in to carry out a review of the NAGP's financial governance. Mr Bowes and Mr Smith later made a criminal complaint to gardaí who launched a full investigation.

Mr Varadkar has apologised over the affair and has said his legal advice is that he “committed no offence”.

He was questioned by gardaí over the leaking of the document for several hours at a Dublin garda station on Friday, April 9 by officers from the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation. They also examined his mobile phone as part of the probe.

Dr Ó Tuathail also met gardaí by arrangement at Terenure garda station on Monday, April 5 and provided a voluntary statement.

The Sunday Independent reported nine days ago that former Fine Gael TD Kate O’Connell was interviewed as a witness in the investigation as she was a former member of the Oireachtas Health Committee which had dealings with the now-defunct NAGP.

Fine Gael TD Bernard Durkan, who was also a member of that committee, was also due to be interviewed as a witness in the investigation.

Former health minister Simon Harris has also given a statement to gardaí about the matter.

The investigation is believed to be nearing completion, with a file being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

It has been reported gardaí intend to outline all the facts of the case to the DPP and it will be left up to the State prosecutor to make a decision on whether or not charges should be brought against Mr Varadkar and others.