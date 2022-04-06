Motorists are being urged to take care today with hail and possible lightening forecast, while a wind warning has been issued for the west from midday.

A yellow wind alert has been issued for counties Donegal, Leitrim, Sligo and Mayo from 1pm today until 9pm tonight.

“Very strong southwest winds veering northwest are expected on Wednesday afternoon and evening. Winds will be strongest at the coast with some severe gusts at times too, which may make driving conditions difficult,” Met Éireann said.

Meanwhile a separate status yellow strong gale warning has been issued for coastal areas around Ireland from 11am today until 7am tomorrow morning.

“Westerly winds veering northwesterly will reach gale force 8 or strong gale force 9 at times on Irish coastal waters from Valentia to Bloody Foreland to Howth Head and on the Irish Sea North of Anglesey,” Met Éireann said.

Gardaí said: “Wet and windy conditions across much of the roads network this morning with further heavy showers forecast during the day. Reduce speed, drive to the conditions and stay safe.”

It will be windy today with widespread heavy showers, merging to longer spells of rain in places, with the chance of hail and lightning. Met Éireann said westerly winds will increase strong to near gale force and gusty, with some severe gusts, especially along Atlantic coasts. Some sunny spells are expected too, brightest in the southeast, with highest temperatures of 8C to 11C.

Outbreaks of rain will become mainly confined to northern areas tonight, with drier and clearer weather developing elsewhere. It will feel very cold though with moderate to fresh westerly winds making for an added wind chill factor, in lowest temperatures of 1C to 4C.

Met Éireann said tomorrow will bring a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers, with a chance of hail or sleet on high ground and highest temperatures of 7C to 10C with added wind chill factor.

Tomorrow night will be cold and clear, apart from some wintry showers along north and west coasts. Lowest temperatures of -2C to 2C degrees are forecast with a touch of frost forming.

Met Éireann said Friday will see a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers, with the chance of some wintry showers, mainly on hills and mountains, and highest temperatures of 6C to 9C.

Friday night will be largely dry and clear, but temperatures will drop to lows of -2C to 1C with frost forming.

Met Éireann said Saturday will be dry and sunny across much of the country with just light variable breezes and highest temperatures of 7C to 11C.

Meanwhile, it will turn wet and windy on Sunday for much of the day with possible localised flooding, however, it will be milder with highs of 12C to 14C.