Weather set to turn more autumnal at the weekend

The country’s status yellow rain and thunderstorm warning will be lifted today but the unsettled weather will continue for the rest of the week.

Met Éireann meteorologist, Aoife Kealy, said there will be heavy showers throughout the day today combined with low pressure today and tomorrow.

There will also be occasional sunny spells today with highest temperatures of 18C to 22C.

“Today in particular we’re looking at some pretty heavy showers in places even at the moment there are some fairly heavy showers over Ulster, and we will see them elsewhere as the day goes on.

“The showers will bring the risk of some localised spot flooding and the possibility of some isolated thunderstorms as well today,” she said.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy on with scattered showers, some may turn heavy in east Ulster and north Leinster during the afternoon and evening with highest temperatures of 16C to 20C.

“As we move into tomorrow the low pressure will pull away to the east so the showers tomorrow while there will still be plenty of rain, they won’t be as heavy for most places.

“It’s still quite humid temperatures are still getting above the September average but tomorrow the temperatures will start to gradually fall back a little bit to about 16C to 20C tomorrow compared to 18C to 22C today,” she said.

The weekend will be mostly dry and fresh with some sunny spells but there will be more of an autumnal feel to the weather.

There will be a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers on Saturday with temperatures ranging from 16C to 20C.

“As we move into the weekend, we’re looking at a bit of a change in terms of that very warm, muggy air mass so the weekend is going to be a good bit fresher and drier overall. Temperatures will fall back to the mid to high teens,” she said.

Cloud will increase at times during the day on Sunday bringing the chance of patchy mist and drizzle with highest temperatures of 15C to 19C.

She added: “Low pressure though is unfortunately never that far away so there will be a few scattered showers and on Sunday there is the potential of some outbreaks of rain on southern coasts so it’s never completely dry but there may be a bit of a respite but definitely feeling more autumnal.”