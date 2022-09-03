There will be a mix of sunny spells and thundery showers on Saturday before very heavy rain and the possibility of flooding threatens to make Electric Picnic a washout.

Saturday will begin cloudy and wet for much of Ulster and Leinster, with rain slowly clearing northwards as the days progresses. In Munster and Connacht, there will be a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers, potentially turning heavy and thundery.

It will feel a bit cooler today with highs of just 14-17.

“Turning very wet tonight (Saturday). There will be clear spells and scattered showers at first, but more persistent showery rain, accompanied by thunder and strengthening southeasterly winds, will then sweep northwards over the country,” forecaster Conall Ruth said.

“The rain will be heavy in places, bringing a possibility of localised flooding. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees. Becoming blustery in many areas, especially along eastern and northern coasts.”

Heavy rain will clear northwards on Sunday morning, and the afternoon and early evening will be largely clear with just isolated showers but a further band of heavy rain will push in from the southwest as Sunday night approaches. Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees are expected.

Electric Picnic attendees should also be aware of the possibility of high winds at times on Saturday night.

The weather is forecast to be very unsettled with wet and windy conditions predominant next week.

Sunday will be a breezy day with sunny spells and some scattered showers.

“By evening, a further band of heavy rain will push in across the southern half of the country and winds will strengthen,” Mr Ruth said. “Highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees in fresh and gusty southeast winds. Rain will clear northwards overnight with clear spells and scattered showers following.”

Early next week, the weather is likely to be mixed with scattered showers and sunny spells on Monday and Tuesday.

Temperatures will pick up slightly from the weekend with highs of 17-22 degrees.