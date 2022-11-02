Weather Ireland: Local farmer describes ‘tornado’ like conditions in Co Wexford

Flooding at The Glen Roundabout at Charlesland in Greystones Co Wicklow. Picture: Steve Humphreys

A local farmer has said “tornado” like conditions in Co Wexford today have left a path of destruction in its wake.

Speaking to South East Radio this afternoon, Willie John Kehoe said the damage occurred in the Foulksmills and Clongeen area.

“There was significant damage done here in the afternoon, it looks like a tornado came through. It has levelled the whole farmyard, a big old house here and I believe down the road there’s a good few houses damaged,” he said.

“There were other sheds knocked, it’s in a line of about 100 metres wide and it’s just pure destruction the whole way along. I got a phone call from a cousin of mine here, a farmer in his yard and he said you’d have to see it to believe it and there’s not a sheet of galvinised left on the new shed.

“Everything in the old part of the yard was levelled, the garden walls were levelled, big tress that have stood for hundreds of years they’re just completely, completely not there.”

Earlier today Wexford County Council urged people to be vigilant as it had received reports of fallen trees and localised flooding throughout the county.

It urged people to avoid travelling during the storm unless absolutely necessary and to stay away from coastal areas. It also asked people to report any significant issue to the emergency services.

This comes as Met Éireann’s Status Yellow wind warning remains in place for 10 counties as the entire country experienced intense wind and rain today.

The alert, covering counties Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Waterford, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo, is valid until 9pm tonight.

The national forecaster said there will be strong to gale force and gusty southwesterly winds, veering westerly.

There is also a Status Yellow gale warning for all coasts of Ireland and on the Irish Sea which is valid until 11pm tonight.

South to southwest winds, veering southwest to west will reach gale force eight or higher on all Irish coastal waters and on the Irish Sea.