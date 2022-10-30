Weather gods smile down for 41st Dublin Marathon as event returns after two year hiatus

Dave Dooley and his wife Orla, sisters Laura and Aisling, nieces Grace (5) and Ellies (13) after finishing the Irish Life Dublin Marathon Pic:Mark Condren

It was deemed the perfect conditions for pounding the pavements, for clocking up new personal bests and for raising an estimated €9m for charity.

The weather gods were surely smiling down on the 25,000 runners who took to the streets of the capital city this morning for the Irish Life Dublin Marathon.

Apart from a smattering of rain around 11am, those taking part in the 26.2 mile challenge enjoyed mild temperatures and dazzling sunshine by early afternoon.

After a two-year absence due to Covid, this year’s 41st Dublin Marathon saw a record number of entries and also included seven runners who have done one every year since 1980.

The fine conditions helped ensure thousands of supporters were out along the route, cheering on the runners while thousands of friends and family members gathered near the finish line to meet entrants afterwards.

By 2pm, Merrion Square was awash with spent runners nursing sore feet, sitting huddled on street pavements as they tried to recover after the mammoth race.

While some participants took on the gruelling challenge to improve their fitness levels, others were doing it for causes close to their hearts.

First-time entrant Dave Dooley from Dublin’s Raheny was all smiles after finishing the race as he met up with family at the Gingerman pub and said the “support was unbelievable throughout.”

“You’re coming to a downhill and you’re struggling and then you come to a burst of people and it gets you going again. I did the Cork marathon in June but this is a different beast altogether in terms of the energy and atmosphere. It’s called the Friendly Marathon for a reason,” he said.

As for his plans afterwards, he echoed the sentiments of many competitors. “My legs are killing me. I’ll have a couple of Guinness, put the feet up and watch the football,” he said.

He was one of 50 people helping fundraise for Courage for Carmel, set up in memory of the late Carmel Murray (49), a Clontarf mum who died of cancer last March. Collectively, they raised an impressive €100,000 for the charity.

Galway man Colin McDonagh was another first-time entrant and was raising funds for Cancer Care West. There with his proud father Michael (77), his wife Colette and their two children, he said they were “very good to my dad during his treatment.”

He also hailed the level of support from the sidelines in places like Castleknock and Ballyfermot.

“It’s unbelievable. Any time you’re feeling any kind of pain, there’s somebody there giving you extra encouragement,” he said.

Tallaght native Paul Cummins opted to do things a little differently by dressing up as a caveman, complete with a make-shift club. A member of Tallaght Athletics Club, this was his third marathon.

“I loved it. Everyone was shouting ‘Tarzan’ and ’Freddy Flinstone’ at me, that gave me a laugh and kept me going the whole way. To be honest, Covid wiped me so this is more about getting back to it and having fun,” he said.

Cheering on her daddy from the side lines was Clonee local Sienna (4), who was there with her mum Lesley Anne as they waited for firefighter Ciaran Clare to finish.

“Sienna has Cystic Fibrosis and she never walked.

"Last year, all of Dublin Fire Brigade and An Garda Siochána fundraised €120,000 to get her to America for life changing surgery, Selective Dorsal Rhizotomy. And now she can walk. She’s has a rollercoaster of a year. She’ll still need her wheelchair for long journeys but it’s been life-changing for her,” she said.

For the Irish Independent’s chief rugby correspondent, Rúaidhrí O’Connor, his late son Malachy was never far from his thoughts during the whole race.

He and wife Siobhan said a final farewell to their second son on April 29, when he was just 11 weeks old, having spent half his life in Crumlin’s Children’s Hospital.

Having received an “incredible level of care” from staff there, Rúaidhrí was determined to raise as much money as he could for Children’s Health Foundation Crumlin and hit the €30,000 mark over the weekend.

It was a poignant day for him as the route took him past the southside hospital where his son died and finished the race near Holles Street where Malachy was born.

The marathon coincided with the six-month anniversary of Malachy’s passing and RuaidhrI ran the race with the letter’ M’ written on his hand.

I was struggling the last six kilometers and I was kind of chatting away to him. But what he endured is nothing compared to what today was. Even what we endured when he was ill, going into Crumlin every day, to be able to kids that are in there every day, it’s a legacy,” he said.

“He was born with a heart defect and was rushed to Crumlin from Holles Street a day later. He spent his first three weeks there, we got him home for five or six weeks and then he spent his last three weeks in ICU. He had a turn, had multiple organ failure and couldn’t get out. So that was really difficult.”

He said it’s been a really emotional time for their family. He and Siobhan also have son Turlough (2) but the support they received has been “amazing, even from people we don’t know.”

The marathon was won by Moroccan man Taoufik Allam with a time of two hours and 11 minutes while the first Irish across the line was Martin Hoare in two hours 20 minutes, claiming the national title.

Nigist Muluneh of Ethiopia was the first women across the line in two hours 28 minutes while Courtney McGuire claimed the national title as the first Irish women across the line in 2.32.

