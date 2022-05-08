Weather forecast Ireland: Plenty of sun as temperatures set to reach 20C

Slap on the suncream as temperatures are set to hit 20C today ahead of a return to cooler conditions for the coming week.

Met Éireann has forecast that conditions will turn unsettled from Monday with a mix of rain and blustery spells.

It will become cloudier across the western half of the country today, with patchy light rain or drizzle developing.

However, it will stay dry in the east with sunny spells turning hazy at times. Highest temperatures between 14C to 20C, coolest under cloudier skies in the west and southwest, in light to moderate southerly winds.

It will become cloudier tonight and scattered outbreaks of rain will develop, turning persistent and heavier in the west and northwest later.

It will turn breezy overnight as light to moderate southerly winds increase moderate to fresh, occasionally strong. The night will be mild with lowest temperatures between 9C to 12C.

Monday will see rain in the west and northwest spread across the rest of the country during the morning and early afternoon, turning heavy at times.

The rain will clear from most areas by evening, but may linger in the southeast, and will be followed by sunny spells and scattered showers.

Some of the showers will be heavy, particularly in the northwest later. It will be breezy with a moderate to fresh southerly wind, occasionally strong with highest temperatures between 13C to 17C.

There will be clear spells and scattered showers on Monday night, with any rain clearing from the southeast early in the night.

Southwesterly winds will be mostly light to moderate but will become fresh at times in the northwest with lowest temperatures between 7C to 10C.

Tuesday will be breezy with sunny spells and scattered blustery showers.

During the evening, the showers will become isolated, and cloud will increase across the northwest.

There will be highest temperatures between 11C to 16C, mildest in the southeast, in a fresh and gusty southwesterly wind.

A band of showery rain will move into the northwest early on Tuesday night and will be heavy at times but will break up as the night goes on.

It will be dry elsewhere with clear spells, but rain may move into southern coastal areas by morning.

There will be lowest temperatures between 6C to 10C with moderate to fresh southwesterly winds becoming light overnight.

Some uncertainty is forecast for Wednesday but at present it looks like rain will affect southern areas with sunny spells and isolated showers further north.

There will be highest temperatures between 11C to 16C with light southwest to west winds becoming northwesterly.

Wednesday night will be dry with clear spells but becoming cloudier in the west later.

It will be colder than recent nights with lowest temperatures between 4C to 7C. Light west to northwest winds becoming southwesterly later.