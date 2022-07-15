Weather forecast: Cloudy start to Friday will make way for high temperatures this weekend

People jumping off Schull pier to cool down Photo: Andy Gibson.

It has been a cloudy start today, ahead of temperatures that are due to reach the low 30s at the weekend.

A head of the warm weather this weekend, today will start rather cloudy with some patches of light rain and drizzle.

It will brighten up this afternoon and evening, with widespread sunny spells developing.

Highest temperatures will be between 18C to 24C, warmest in the south and southeast.

It will be cooler across the western and northern coasts due to a light to moderate northwesterly breeze.

Tonight, will be dry with long clear spells, along with some high cloud.

Patches of mist and fog will form near calm conditions, with low temperatures of 8C to 12C.

Tomorrow morning, the fog will clear, and we will see some hazy sunshine.

It will turn cloudier in some areas during the day but will remain mainly dry with some possibly isolated showers.

Read More

We will see temperatures rise on Saturday, with highs of 21C to 26C, warmest in central parts of the country, with a light to moderate southerly breeze.

It will be dry on Saturday night with a chance of isolated showers.

Long clear spells with light to south to southeast winds and lowest temperature of 13C to 16C.

For the All-Ireland Hurling Final on Sunday, it will be very warm and dry with widespread hazy sunshine.

Highest temperatures will be between 22C to 28C, warmest in the central parts and the east.

South to southeast breezes will be light to moderate.

A rather warm night with temperatures remaining above 14C to 17C. Dry and clear with just light southerly winds.

According to Met Éireann, Monday could potentially exceed last Tuesday as the hottest day of the year so far as temperatures rise between 26C to 29C degrees – with a chance of 30C to 32C degrees in some parts.

Dry and mostly sunny with light southerly breezes, turning a little cloudier in some parts later in the day.

This weather will continue into Tuesday but is expected to end in the early days of next week as temperatures fall back to normal.