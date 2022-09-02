Weather can’t dampen the spirits of 70,000 revellers making the pilgrimage to Electric Picnic

After three years of pent-up demand, not even a looming weather warning could dampen the enthusiasm of the 70,000 revellers who trekked to Stradbally Hall to pay homage to the Electric Picnic festival.

Relief that it was finally back on the events calendar after two bleak years was the over-riding emotion among many attendees, who ranged from students celebrating Leaving Cert results to those who were there at the very start in 2004.

Some revellers had gotten the party started early by coming down on Thursday and by Friday afternoon, a steady stream of festival fans had made their way into the venue ahead of the first bands performing.

Irish sensation Denise Chaila opened the festival on the main stage shortly after 6pm - with even the weather behaving itself for once.

Read More

Conditions remained dry and humid despite the gloomy predictions for the weekend.

Electric Picnic boss Melvin Benn of Festival Republic said the atmosphere was “fantastic.”

“I couldn’t be happier. We are open and the rain hasn’t come yet. The bands are about to arrive and we’re in a very good place,” he told independent.ie.

“We’re got around 55,000 of the 70,000 in so far so we’ve definitely broken the back of it. Some of them will come down after work and the Gardai have done a fantastic job with the traffic.

“It’s a big day all around. You can tell people have been waiting too long. There will be people here today who brought their toddlers along but who didn’t have toddlers when they bought their tickets in 2019. So you can only imagine some of the changes that have happened in people’s lives.”

As usual, it was a case of ‘anything goes’ when it came to the dress code but lycra shorts, bum bags, crop tops and oodles of glitter were all de riguer. A sturdy trolley was also the most popular accessory when it came to lugging in all the camping gear – not to mention trays of beer – among the die-hards pitching their tents for the weather.

As proof of its multi-generational appeal, young families were making the most of the Little Picnic area while down in the Jimi Hendrix campsite, spirits were sky high.

Friends Claire Jessop and Sonia Lotjek from Westmeath said their EP experience had been “incredible” and were delighted that the weather was holding up.

Having arrived in on Thursday, the pair said there were down at the Laois venue until Sunday “if we make it.”

“I was here last night and it was really busy but it’s been so good. We’re looking forward to seeiong Meghan Thee Stallion, Picture This and then the DJ’s like Fred Again and Annmarie,” said Sonia.

Hannah Farrell from Dublin’s Bluebell was down celebrating her 25th birthday.

She was planning to see Dermot Kennedy on the Main Stage this evening and then the Arctic Monkeys on Sunday. She said the atmosphere was “amazing.”

“Everyone is buzzing, I can’t wait to see what the weekend holds. I feel it’s well over-due, people are really excited to see it back,” she said. “The acts are really good this year, I think everyone needed it to be back.”

This year has seen the addition of several new areas including Fish Town and The Theatre with performances from Ballet Ireland on the schedule.

The Main Stage has also been re-positioned to increase its capacity and there was also a nod to sustainability with the Heineken Greener Bar where patrons were encouraged to re-use their cups.

But the festival also saw the return of some of the old favourites including the Inflatable Church, where the party was in full swing as some smitten couples signed up to swap vows in a carnival atmosphere.

Among them was couple of five years, Regina Muldoon from Cavan and Chris Fitzpatrick from the UK as they waited for their turn to say ‘I do.’

Dressed in a flouncy wedding gown borrowed from the nearby boutique and clutching a bouquet of flowers, Regina said the atmosphere was “amazing” and were looking forward to celebrating afterwards.