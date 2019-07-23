Weather: A mini heatwave - sunshine, moderate winds and temperatures in mid to high 20s

TEMPERATURES in some parts of the country are expected to climb into the high 20s today as much of Ireland enjoys the last day of a mini heatwave.

According to Met Éireann, the sun will come out across the country today, with temperatures of 23C to 26C and moderate winds.

In some parts of the midlands the temperatures may soar higher stil.

Met Éireann forecaster Matthew Martin said: “The picture today is that there’s a warm southerly airflow with good sunshine this afternoon.”

However, the bad news is that it's not due to last - so best to slap on the sunscreen and enjoy it while you can.

“Tonight there will be some showers, possibly thundery ones in the east. Tomorrow there will be occasional rain,” said Mr Martin. Temperatures on Wednesday will still be relatively high at 20C to 23C, climbing as high as 25C in Leinster coastal counties.

A couple enjoying the good weather on Portmarnock Beach, Dublin Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins

Thursday will see outbreaks of heavy rain and thunder, with Dublin and the eastern half of the country staying drier than the rest of the country. However, Mr Martin has said that there will still be “a good deal of dry weather”. It will still be hot and humid with temperatures of 20C to 24C.

Heading into the weekend, scattered showers are expected with more periods of sunshine, with temperature ranges from 16C to 20C on Friday and 17C to 21C on Saturday.

“The weekend is more changeable, it will be a mix of sunshine and showers.”

“After Wednesday, temperatures will go down a few degrees, but still above average for this time of year,” finished Mr Martin.

However, hayfever sufferers may get slight relief as the pollen count drops from high to moderate tomorrow.

Online Editors