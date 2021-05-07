‘We would support a percentage of houses in new developments for sale to first-time buyers,’ says cuckoo funds group 

The proposal come from the Irish Institutional Property group

A specific number of homes at every new residential development in Ireland should be retained for sale to first-time and other private buyers, a group that represents investors including so-called cuckoo funds has said.

The proposal from the Irish Institutional Property (IIP) group comes amid a fresh wave of anger over rich investment funds snapping up swathes of housing – much of it newly-built – to rent out. It has seen regular buyers being further squeezed out of the home market.

The Irish Independent reported this week that cuckoo funds are spending an average of €53m a week to buy up housing estates here, mostly in Dublin, but increasingly in the capital’s wider commuter belt.

Read More

The Government is now exploring options to prevent the block-buying of residential property by institutional investors.

But the IIP has insisted that without its members’ investment in Ireland’s housing market, the objective of tackling the housing shortage could be set back by decades.

“Institutional investment is critical to Ireland’s economic and social progress and this capital is not available from any other source,” the IIP said in a statement today.

“It is important that the ongoing debate on housing is informed by facts rather than emotion and that public policy responses to address the housing issue are similarly informed,” it said.

The group added that 80pc of Ireland’s property capital requirement is currently sourced from internationally-backed institutional investors.

“Our dependency on such capital will be further heightened following the announced departure of both Ulster Bank and KBC from the market shortly,” it added. “Likewise, we need to be equally mindful of the stresses and demands weighing on the State’s balance sheet post the pandemic.”

It said that institutional investors are primarily funded by pension funds that take a long-term view and which seek “moderate returns” over a longer time frame.

“They are not short-term investors as has wrongly been portrayed by some commentators,” it said.

The IIP added that its members focus on providing housing stock and that they remain long-term investors.

“We do not believe it is acceptable to offer houses for sale to the general public, inviting people to start to plan their finances to buy a house and then to withdraw them at short notice,” the group added.

“Where it is viable to do so, we would support the concept of a percentage of houses in a residential estate development being required to be available for sale to first-time buyers and individual home purchasers generally.”

The IIP claimed that institutional investors are net sellers of additional new homes to the Irish market, both for sale and for rent, “that would otherwise not be built”.

“IIP members include the largest house builders in the State who have currently in planning or course of construction 12,000 homes, approaching over 50pc of total private market output,” it added. “The

majority of this output is for sale to individual homeowners.”