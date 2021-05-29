‘We would be sitting on the couch at night and hearing the cracks in the wall crumbling’

Overlooking Trawbreaga Bay on the Inishowen Peninsula in Co Donegal, the view from the McLaughlin family home is peaceful and stunning. But the dream home they built became a nightmare when it started to disintegrate over a decade ago.

Almost as soon as it was built, Pamela and Ciaran McLaughlin started to notice something wasn’t right with their house.

Just before last Christmas, they were finally forced to leave as they feared that the house could literally collapse in on top of them.

Theirs is one of thousands of homes all over the Inishowen Peninsula infected with the mineral mica, which leaves the building blocks defective.

Some homes in Co Mayo are also impacted.

When they got married 15 years ago, the couple decided to build on the site of Ciaran’s family farm. First child Aoife, now 13, arrived two years later followed by Shannan (12), Shaun (9), Lily (7) and Clara (3).

It was 2006 when they first noticed something unusual about the exterior of the house: cracks were appearing and Ciaran, a lorry driver, attempted to cover them up before painting the house.

They found out through word of mouth that a few other locals were noticing the same thing about their homes.

Two years later, they got an engineer in to examine the problem and samples were sent away for testing.

They’d never heard of mica when the test results came back to show a high content of the mineral in the blocks.

Pamela, a medical secretary at Altnegelvin Hospital across the border in Derry, didn’t realise then that her home was literally disintegrating as time went on. Doors in the house wouldn’t close and the cracks got bigger and bigger.

“We’d be sitting on the couch at night and I’d literally hear the cracks of the walls crumbling. I’d wake up in my bed after hearing cracks. In the last year, I’d had enough of the kids being scared at night.

"But we didn’t want to move out because where were we going to go to? The damp was creeping into the rooms but my biggest concern was trying to hide it from the children.

The family are now renting a house nearby. “It’s fine. The kids are happy but it’s not long term. We always want to come home and it’s not the same. The kids miss their rooms.”

Pamela acknowledges that the ongoing stress of dealing with the house has put a huge strain on her family.

The McLaughlins have applied for planning permission to demolish the home they built with pride and want to rebuild another house on the same site.

The Government redress scheme, which is set to come with a final bill of nearly €1bn, is a 90:10 scheme: the State pays for 90pc while homeowners pay the remaining 10pc.

But rising building costs mean families affected could be forced to find tens of thousands of euro to cover costs – costs that they say have come about through no fault of their own. They want 100pc redress, similar to the pyrite redress scheme in Dublin.

Last weekend, thousands of families affected by mica in their homes attended a protest in Buncrana. A smaller protest was also held in Ballina. Now families plan to take their fight to Dublin and are organising a march to the Dáil next month.

Since they’ve had to abandon their home, the McLaughlins’ house has crumbled further.

From a distance, you can see the roof lifting off from the house and large chunks of the gable wall lie on the ground.

“It’s heartbreaking but it’s not fit for purpose. We’ve had years to accept this. We have no choice. We gave up on this house a long time ago,” says Pamela. “We were so happy when we heard about the scheme. Now when you know the finer details it’s not so great.”

Ciaran says families in the area have been out of pocket for years trying to fix up their crumbling homes. He believes this legacy may mean children not having the future they deserve because their parents just can’t afford it.

Pamela says their children didn’t have a ‘normal’ childhood. Her older children were embarrassed to bring their friends over.

Her seven year-old Lily was terrified the house was going to fall down on their heads.

As they stand outside the house that was once a busy family home, Pamela says she used to have all her flower pots proudly arranged outside. Ciaran points out that the image captured on Google Maps shows the dream house before the crumbling started.

They hope that some day, in the not-too-distant future, a new home will stand on this site, one that is safe and provides a welcome shelter for all of them.