‘We would be sitting on the couch at night and hearing the cracks in the wall crumbling’

The McLaughlin family’s dream home is infected by mica – and they’re not alone, writes Kathy Donaghy

Shaun McLaughlin (9), with dad Ciaran, sisters Clara (3), Shannan (12) and Lily (7) and right, mum Pamela with eldest child Aoife (13). Ciaran says families in the areas have been out of pocket for years trying to fix their homes. Photo: Lorcan Doherty Expand
From a distance, you can see the roof lifting off from the house and large chunks of the gable wall lie on the ground. Photo: Lorcan Doherty Expand

Kathy Donaghy

Overlooking Trawbreaga Bay on the Inishowen Peninsula in Co Donegal, the view from the McLaughlin family home is peaceful and stunning. But the dream home they built became a nightmare when it started to disintegrate over a decade ago.

Almost as soon as it was built, Pamela and Ciaran McLaughlin started to notice something wasn’t right with their house.

Just before last Christmas, they were finally forced to leave as they feared that the house could literally collapse in on top of them.

