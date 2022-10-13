‘We worked well together’, O’Neill says of ex-DUP leader

Michelle O’Neill has warmly recalled her time working with Arlene Foster at Stormont, describing them as two women trying to put “their best foot forward” and do what was right for the community.

The Sinn Fein vice-president was reunited with the former DUP leader last night at the launch of the book, Never Better, by RTE’s retired Northern editor Tommie Gorman.

Speaking at the event in Belfast’s Crescent Arts Centre, Ms O’Neill said: “I stand here this evening, as First Minister designate, alongside my former colleague and former First Minister, Arlene Foster,

"I can say that we honestly and genuinely worked hard, and we worked well together during our time leading the executive from its restoration in 2020. While we certainly hold a very different outlook on many issues, where we differed, we always tried to differ well.

"We led in a five-party coalition, which wasn't an easy task in the best of times. But as two women at the helm, I think we tried always to try to put our first best foot forward and put the people and public services first.”

Mrs Foster, who spoke later, did not refer to Ms O’Neill in her address. Among those attending the launch were former Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams, his press officer Richard McAuley, and the party’s special adviser in The Executive Office, John Loughran.

Former DUP leader Peter Robinson and his wife Iris, as well as the party’s chief executive Timothy Johnston, and director of communications John Robinson, were also present.

Former First Minister Peter Robinson and wife Iris Robinson attend the book launch by former northern editor of RTE Tommie Gorman

Former First Minister Peter Robinson and wife Iris Robinson attend the book launch by former northern editor of RTE Tommie Gorman

Other guests included former SDLP MP Alasdair McDonnell; Women’s Coalition co-founder Monica McWilliams; former Alliance leader David Ford; Co-Operation Ireland chief executive Peter Sheridan; Fr Gary Donegan; and Michael Gallagher whose son Aiden was killed in the 1998 Omagh bomb.

Ms O’Neill said that as RTE’s Northern Editor, Mr Gorman “came into the homes of people the length and breadth of the country. Every evening, he became so familiar, and people started to build up that lasting relationship with him over the years”.

She said he was “synonymous” with the last 25 years of Northern Ireland’s political history: “He presented a portrait of the evolving peace process through the lens of his professional journalism I also think he went above and beyond.

“He was selfless in terms of his dedication and trying to help to build relationships and trying to encourage dialogue and engagement and help to solve problems where he could, and also building bridges.

"Most importantly, he was always about encouraging success. He was always about never undermining the possibilities the peace process and Good Friday Agreement offered us.”

Former RTE northern editor Tommie Gorman with Sinn Féin's Gerry Adams and Michelle O'Neill

Former RTE northern editor Tommie Gorman with Sinn Féin's Gerry Adams and Michelle O'Neill

Mrs Foster said: “Very few journalists take the time to get behind the issue, or indeed the person behind the politician. I accept most don't have the time. Some frankly, don't have the inclination either.

"Tommie always wanted to know who you are, what really made you tick. That's why he knows that politicians aren't one-dimensional figures, but people with lives with families with interests outside of politics.”

She said Mr Gorman’s reflections on rural life in his native Sligo shared many similarities with her own Co Fermanagh. She described him as a “good neighbour” and someone who hadn’t “forgotten the bowl you were baked in”.

Paying tribute to his predecessor, RTE Northern Editor Vincent Kearney described Mr Gorman as a journalistic “Duracell bunny” who “kept on going when others fell around him”.

Despite the current “imperfect politics” at Stormont, Mr Gorman said: “This place is utterly transformed. Northern Ireland is really good at underselling itself.”