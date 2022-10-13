| 5.8°C Dublin

‘We worked well together’, O’Neill says of ex-DUP leader

Sinn Fein MLA warmly recalls time with Arlene Foster at RTE journalist’s book launch 

Former RTE northern editor Tommie Gorman with Sinn Féin&rsquo;s Michelle O&rsquo;Neill and former DUP leader Arlene Foster during Mr Gorman&rsquo;s book launch Expand
Former First Minister Peter Robinson and wife Iris Robinson attend the book launch by former northern editor of RTE Tommie Gorman Expand
Former RTE northern editor Tommie Gorman with Sinn Féin&rsquo;s Gerry Adams and Michelle O&rsquo;Neill Expand

Suzanne Breen

Michelle O’Neill has warmly recalled her time working with Arlene Foster at Stormont, describing them as two women trying to put “their best foot forward” and do what was right for the community.

The Sinn Fein vice-president was reunited with the former DUP leader last night at the launch of the book, Never Better, by RTE’s retired Northern editor Tommie Gorman.

