‘We won't know the real impact of this for a number of weeks’ – Eamon Ryan on new Covid variant

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has said it is not known if there are any cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 in Ireland. The variant has been identified in countries across Europe including the UK, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Botswana, Israel and Hong Kong since it was first reported to the World Health Organisation by South Africa on Wednesday. It has prompted new measures on travel to be introduced in Ireland and many other countries across the world.

However the Common Travel Area (CTA) between the UK and Ireland is so far exempt from the measures.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan said a lot of Covid-19 testing is carried out in Ireland, and so far Omicron has not been picked up.

"We won't know the real impact of this for a number of weeks; it will take two or three weeks to see does it increase transmissibility, does it increase illness or can it get round vaccines," he told RTE's The Week In Politics programme.

"It means that while we're waiting for that scientific evidence that we double down to tackle the Delta variant ... that hasn't gone away, there are still 5,000 people a day getting infected in our country so it shouldn't distract from doing the basic things that we have been doing well to get those numbers down."

Separately, a leading virologist has said there is “enough suggestion” that the new Covid-19 variant is outcompeting Delta in some areas in South Africa,

Dr Margaret Harris of the World Health Organisation (WHO) said that suggestion was the reason why Omicron was made a variant of concern and placed on the high alert list.

“There are three criteria we look at, we look at: is it more transmissible, is it affecting the epidemiology and is it likely to escape the vaccines. Now to understand that, there have to be studies but there’s enough suggestion that it’s out competing Delta in some areas in South Africa.

“That suggestion already made us decide that it needs to be on the high alert list as a variant of concern,” she told This Week on RTÉ Radio One.

Dr Harris said countries must make their own risk assessment in a bid to curb the spread of Omicron. She recommended that countries enhance surveillance and sequencing efforts.

“This was one of the reasons why it was already put as a variant of concern I mean the recommendations we asked of countries are that they enhance surveillance and sequencing to pick it up and better understand what it’s doing.

“One of the reasons for making it a variant of concern was to put countries on the alert and they’re doing that very thing,” she said.

Dr Harris said there is some data to suggest that people who have previously contracted Covid-19 can be re-infected with the new variant.

“What has emerged in the early data we’re getting from South Africa is that some people who have been infected with a previous strain were re-infected with this one and the numbers in this early data seem to be greater but remember it’s still very early days as we see more of this variant, we’ll understand more about that particular characteristic,” she said.

Dr Harris said there is limited evidence that a short ban on travel can enable a country to prepare. She said the critical thing is that people continue to take the basic measures seriously such as mask wearing.

“Under the international health regulations, overall, we don’t like to see disruption to travel and trade because you can lose a lot socially and economically but there is limited evidence that in the appropriate circumstances when a country has assessed that it needs to have a short brake, that can enable a country to prepare and get moving.

“But the critical thing really is to get populations to take the mask wearing seriously, the distancing and getting vaccinated as soon as possible.

“It’s moving very quickly and when information moves very quickly that can generate anxiety. The fact that countries are telling their populations what’s going on is really good. I would say to people don’t be afraid - the fact that you’re learning as we learn, that is a good thing,” she added.