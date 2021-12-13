Christopher Hall's remains are carried from the Church of The Assumption in Garristown, Co Dublin this afternoon. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos

THE heartbroken daughter of a murdered Dublin man has told his funeral that her father’s strength, humour and love for his family and friends will help them deal with his tragic loss.

The body of Christopher ‘Christy’ Hall was discovered at his home in Balbriggan, Co Dublin on November 24.

Mr Hall was found with fatal injuries to his head and body and gardaí have launched a murder investigation into his death.

Speaking at his funeral mass at The Church of The Assumption in Garristown, Co Dublin today, Mr Hall’s daughter Rebecca said her father was a kind man, who always saw the best in people.

She said: “Our dad was such a joker. His jokes at the best of times were terrible, even though he thought he was hilarious.

“All the same, he still made us laugh. I know he would want us to remember him in love and laughter.”

The funeral congregation heard how Mr Hall was born and raised in Garristown.

His daughter said that while “he moved around a lot”, including work on cruise ships for a time, he always remembered and held his hometown close to his heart.

“He loved this place and everything in it, to his family, friends and the memories he had here. He always talked about his childhood, the memories with his parents, brothers, sisters and friends.

“He even gave us, his children, some great memories of his hometown heritage too – bringing us down here every Sunday to see our family, who we and he so dearly love.”

Mourners outside the funeral of Christopher Hall today. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos

Mourners outside the funeral of Christopher Hall today. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos

During the mass, Mr Hall’s family presented items of special significance to him and which he was well known for.

They included a bible and crucifix as a sign of his devotion to the church, “his signature leather jacket”, a box of Smarties – which he always brought when visiting his grandchildren – his dog Levi’s lead and a racing paper; as it was his favourite sport.

Mr Hall’s daughter said his family was always entertained by his “love for himself” and stories of him as a youngster.

As a teenager, he boxed at Ashbourne boxing club with Nicky Collins. Mr Hall claimed he was the best boxer in the club.

He was also described as a “ladies’ man” who was forever armed with a comb in his pocket for fixing his hair.

His daughter outlined how he faced significance obstacles throughout his life, which he faced with “strength”, “courage” and “humour”.

She added that he worked hard, never complained and always had his pet and best friend Levi at his side.

Fr Derek Farrell, who gave the funeral service, remarked on the tragic circumstances which brought the family and friends of Mr Hall to the church today.

He said no family wants to think of a loved one being taken away in a violent manner.

“The wound runs deep because of the manner of his loss,” he said.

Fr Farrell said it is understandable for the bereaved to feel angry, to want to know why it happened and to seek justice.

He added that he was struck by the love which Mr Hall’s family and friends had for him and by the comments which were posted under his death notice online.

In these messages of condolence, Mr Hall was described as “a pure gentleman”, a “gentle gentleman”, and “a gentle soul who would always say hello”.

Mr Hall is survived by his mother Alicia, daughters Siobhain and Rebecca, son Keith, son-in-law Anthony, daughter-in-law Aisling, grandchildren Vanessa, Alyssa, Tádhg, Senan, Fionn, Alex and Hannah, brothers Dessie, Raymond and Mark, and sisters Margaret, Annette, Patricia, Valerie and Yvonne.

Following his funeral mass, Mr Hall was laid to rest at Ballymadun Cemetery next to his father Christopher, which is something his daughter Rebecca said he always wanted and joked about.

“We as an entire family are grateful to be able to grant my dad his passing wishes with this mass here in Garristown and his burial alongside his father,” she said.

“Our dad was funny and he made sure to tell all his brothers and sisters every time he saw them that their dad’s plot was his and nobody else’s.

“Although we never expected him to be taken how he was, and from us too soon, we know that he is looking down on us and happy that we could grant these passing wishes for him.”

Gardaí are continuing the investigate Mr Hall’s murder and are still urging people with any information to come forward.

Mr Hall, who was 65 at the time of his death, lived alone.

Shortly after 2pm on November 24, gardaí at Balbriggan received a 999 call to attend his residence in Dun Saithne Green, Balbriggan, Co Dublin, where Mr Hall’s body was discovered.

Mr Hall was found downstairs in the house with significant head and upper body injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The following day, gardaí launched an appeal for information for anyone who was in Dun Saithne Green and Crescent, and the wider Dun Saithne Green area from 8pm on Tuesday, November 23, to 2pm the following day.

In her final message to the congregation, and before receiving a large round of applause from them, Mr Hall’s daughter Rebecca said his loved ones will learn to “heal and live a full life in his legacy”.

She said: “To our dad Christy, your impact on our lives will forever be remembered. Love, kindness, strength and laughter will be rejoiced in your name.

“We will hold you in our heart until the end of time. Rest in peace, Dad, we will always love you.”